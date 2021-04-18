Sign in
NHL standings

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:00 a.m.

NHL

East Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington452912462160135
Pittsburgh442813359150122
N.Y. Islanders442713458126105
Boston422412654119107
N.Y. Rangers442216650146115
Philadelphia442018646128161
New Jersey431423634106145
Buffalo441126729107152

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina432910462140104
Florida452812561143123
Tampa Bay442913260149115
Nashville462421149121130
Chicago452119547127139
Dallas4317141246122109
Columbus461522939114154
Detroit461624638103145

West Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado43309464154101
Vegas43301126214296
Minnesota432713357132115
Arizona452020545121141
St. Louis431918644124135
San Jose441822440118149
Los Angeles421620638114127
Anaheim451424735101142

North Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Toronto442812460145117
Winnipeg452715357144120
Edmonton432615254137120
Montreal421914947125119
Calgary441922341116129
Vancouver371618335100120
Ottawa451526434122164

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Montreal 2, Calgary 1

Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Minnesota 3, San Jose 2

Vegas 4, Anaheim 0

Edmonton at Vancouver, ppd

Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd

SATURDAY'S GAMES

N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 2

Ottawa 4, Montreal 0

Arizona 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago 4, Detroit 0

Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 0

Florida 5, Tampa Bay 3

Carolina 3, Nashville 1

Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

Dallas 5, Columbus 1

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Washington at Boston, 11 a.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd

MONDAY'S GAMES

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Boston at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Toronto at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

