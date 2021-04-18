NHL standings

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 45 29 12 4 62 160 135 Pittsburgh 44 28 13 3 59 150 122 N.Y. Islanders 44 27 13 4 58 126 105 Boston 42 24 12 6 54 119 107 N.Y. Rangers 44 22 16 6 50 146 115 Philadelphia 44 20 18 6 46 128 161 New Jersey 43 14 23 6 34 106 145 Buffalo 44 11 26 7 29 107 152

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 43 29 10 4 62 140 104 Florida 45 28 12 5 61 143 123 Tampa Bay 44 29 13 2 60 149 115 Nashville 46 24 21 1 49 121 130 Chicago 45 21 19 5 47 127 139 Dallas 43 17 14 12 46 122 109 Columbus 46 15 22 9 39 114 154 Detroit 46 16 24 6 38 103 145

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 Vegas 43 30 11 2 62 142 96 Minnesota 43 27 13 3 57 132 115 Arizona 45 20 20 5 45 121 141 St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135 San Jose 44 18 22 4 40 118 149 Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127 Anaheim 45 14 24 7 35 101 142

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 44 28 12 4 60 145 117 Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120 Edmonton 43 26 15 2 54 137 120 Montreal 42 19 14 9 47 125 119 Calgary 44 19 22 3 41 116 129 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 45 15 26 4 34 122 164

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Montreal 2, Calgary 1

Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Minnesota 3, San Jose 2

Vegas 4, Anaheim 0

Edmonton at Vancouver, ppd

Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd

SATURDAY'S GAMES

N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 2

Ottawa 4, Montreal 0

Arizona 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago 4, Detroit 0

Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 0

Florida 5, Tampa Bay 3

Carolina 3, Nashville 1

Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

Dallas 5, Columbus 1

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Washington at Boston, 11 a.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd

MONDAY'S GAMES

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Boston at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Toronto at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.