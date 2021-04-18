Panther soccer teams sweep Mountain Home

The Siloam Springs boys picked up their first victory in more than two weeks and snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-0 win against Mountain Home on Friday at Bomber Stadium.

The Panthers (10-2, 6-2 5A-West) hadn't played since losing at Van Buren 1-0 on April 6 and hadn't won a game since defeating Greenwood 4-0 on March 30 right after spring break.

"Due to some games being pushed back due to various circumstances we had 10 days off to prepare and work on some things we saw after back-to-back losses to Russellville and Van Buren," said boys head coach Luke Shoemaker. "The boys played some great soccer in all facets of the game. Between the JV and the varsity we were able to make the long trip out here and pick up some wins. Very proud of how we responded to the training sessions and we will only look to improve going forward."

Junior Garza scored a pair of goals for the Panthers, while Franklin Cortez added a goal and an assist.

Garza's first goal came in the 16th minute off Cortez's assist, while Garza's second came in the 22nd minute off an assist from Edwin Batres.

Ronny Ramirez assisted on Cortez's goal in the 27th minute as Siloam Springs led 3-0 at halftime. The Panthers went up 4-0 on a "own goal" by Mountain Home in the 51st minute.

The Panthers completed the season sweep of Mountain Home, beating the Bombers 5-1 at Panther Stadium on March 12.

Girls

Lady Panthers 6, Lady Bombers 0

Madi Race scored three goals as the Lady Panthers completed the season sweep of the Lady Bombers with a mercy rule victory.

Bri Anderson, Kim Garcia and Jaleigh Harp -- coming in from outside back -- all scored single goals for the Lady Panthers (9-2, 6-0-1).

The Siloam Springs girls were also playing their first game in more than 10 days as the game on April 9 against Greenbrier was postponed.

With the six goals against Mountain Home, the Lady Panthers have scored 26 goals in their last four matches.

"Ten days off, the pouring rain couldn't extinguish our fire to get back in action," said girls head coach Abby Ray. "We were hungry to take the field again. I'm proud of how we played, it was probably one of our best team efforts so far. All 11 players on the field at any given time were communicating and working as a collective unit."

The Lady Panthers were much more successful this time around against Mountain Home's defense, which held the Lady Panthers in check to a 3-1 Siloam Springs win on March 12.

"It's great to see our improvement since the last time we played them," Ray said. "Shots on target has been an area of growth for us, but we improved in that area and put three more in the back of the net than our last meeting."

Up next

Both Siloam Springs teams are scheduled to play at Alma on Tuesday before hosting Greenbrier on Friday at Panther Stadium.