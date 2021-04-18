Panthers swept by Greenwood, bounce back against Gravette

The Siloam Springs baseball team still controls its postseason destiny, but the Panthers have work to do if they want to qualify for the Class 5A state tournament.

The Panthers were swept for the second consecutive 5A-West Conference series as Greenwood took both games of a doubleheader 9-0 and 19-4 on Tuesday at James Butts Baseball Complex.

The Panthers, who won five of their first six conference games, are now 5-5 in league play and sitting behind first place Van Buren at 8-2 and three teams -- Greenwood, Russellville and Mountain Home -- who are all 6-4.

The Panthers play at Russellville on Tuesday before closing out league play at Van Buren on April 27.

"(Tuesday) night was definitely not our finest moment, but we will continue to fight," said Siloam Springs head coach Alan Hardcastle. "We still control our own fate for state."

Greenwood jumped on the Panthers for five runs in the top of the second inning of Game 1. That was more than enough runs for Kansas State signee Landry Jurecka, who threw four shutout innings with six strikeouts and giving up only two hits.

Greenwood added four runs in the fourth inning, chasing Siloam Springs starter Gavin Henson and taking a 9-0 lead.

Hunter Houston had two hits and four RBIs to lead Greenwood, including a pair of two-run singles. Chance Eoff had three hits, scored two runs with an RBI. Caden Brown also had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

J.P. Wills had both of Siloam Springs' base hits and Spencer Stephenson and Nick Driscoll both worked in relief of Henson.

Greenwood scored five runs in the top of the first inning of Game 2 and led 12-0 going into the bottom of the third.

Siloam Springs scored three runs in the bottom of the third, but Greenwood plated seven more in the top of the fourth to go up 19-3. The Panthers scored a run in the bottom of the fourth.

Elijah Coffey and Christian Ledeker each had two hits for Siloam Springs, while J.P. Wills and Brayden Fain each had a hit and RBI. Jacob Gilbert had an RBI, while Coffey, Nolan Wills and Nathan Lee, who also had a hit, each scored runs.

Jacob Gilbert took the loss for Siloam Springs with Fain, Kyle Tims, Nathan Lee and Elijah Coffey all pitching in relief.

Eoff had two hits, two runs and a home run for Greenwood in Game 2, while Brown had a double and scored three runs. Luke Brewer had a hit and two RBIs.

Reed Carroll got the win for Greenwood.

Siloam Springs 11, Gravette 5

The Panthers bounced back from Tuesday's sweep with an 11-5 nonconference win over Gravette on Senior Night, but the victory had a somber ending to it.

Junior Jacob Gilbert, who is one of the Panthers' infielders and top pitchers, suffered a leg injury while playing second base in the top of the fifth inning and will miss the remainder of the season.

The stunned Panthers led 7-5 after five innings but scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game away.

"These players are so resilient," said Siloam Springs coach Alan Hardcastle. "Coming off the worse loss ever they still come back ready to fight. Nobody on this team has packed it up yet. To get the win on senior night made it even more special."

Gravette took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Siloam Springs scored six runs in the bottom of the second to take a 6-2 lead.

Gravette scored a run to pull within 6-3 in the top of the third, but the Panthers answered with a run.

The Lions (6-15) scored twice in the fifth to pull within 7-5.

Brayden Fain led the Panthers (13-10) with two hits, a run and three RBIs, while Andrew Pilcher and Elijah Coffey each had a hit and two RBIs. Pilcher scored a run while Coffey scored twice.

Gilbert had two hits and scored two runs before leaving with the injury.

"When Jacob went down last night there were so many different emotions," Hardcastle said. "Players were mad, hurt and confused. The coaching staff rallied the team and our unselfish seniors said 'let's win this one for Jacob.'"

Gilbert was 5-2 with a 2.33 ERA on the mound and leads the Panthers with 33 innings pitched.

"We're definitely going to miss Jacob. He's more than just an infielder, pitcher, and hitter. Jacob is such a great teammate, leader and is actually funny. This team has something to prove and will be playing for Jacob."

Nathan Lee, Gavin Henson, J.P. Wills, and Lucas Junkermann all added hits for the Panthers. Junkermann scored and drove in a run, while Lee scored a run, Nolan Wills, Ryder Winfrey and Christian Ledeker scored runs.

Ledeker got the win with four innings of work and five strikeouts. Fain pitched the final three innings.

Wyatt Coffelt took the loss for Gravette, while Gunner Woolard also threw an inning of relief.

Jake Carver and Noah Tawney each had a hit, run and RBI for the Lions, while Cy Hilger and Isaiah Larson each had a hit and scored a run.

Seniors Elijah Coffey, Nathan Lee and Gavin Henson were honored after the game. The Panthers have another home game scheduled against Rogers Heritage on April 29.

Siloam Springs' road game at Rogers Heritage on Friday was postponed.