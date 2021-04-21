No headline

THEME: FICTIONAL MOTHERS
ACROSS
1. Build a collection
6. Economic measure acronym
9. *Beverly Goldberg's schmoopie
13. Use an ÈpÈe
14. Neither here ____ there
15. Tall ancient monument
16. Daisy-like bloom
17. Much of it about nothing?
18. Commotions
19. *She's 'Bow' to Dre in TV sitcom "Blackish"
21. *Mother to Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth March in novel and movie
23. Before tac
24. Ripped
25. Part of Super Bowl entertainment, pl.
28. Homesteader's measure
30. *"Game of Thrones" Lannister and mother to Joffrey, Myrcella and Tommen
35. Douses
37. Adjutant
39. Article of faith
40. Genuflecting joint
41. *TV mother to Alexis and David, "friend" to Jocelyn Schitt
43. "Will be," as sung by Doris Day
44. Perform in a play
46. Load sixteen tons, e.g.
47. Peacock's pride
48. *Mowgli's adoptive mother
50. Apartment
52. Skeleton in a lock
53. Part of a jousting outfit
55. Spelling competition
57. *Mother to Carlton in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"
60. "Well, I'm a-standin' on a corner in ___, Arizona," from the Eagles "Take it Easy"
64. Country's LeAnn ____
65. Hoover's agency acronym
67. Piano practice piece, e.g.
68. Church song
69. What Usain Bolt did
70. Poisonous substance
71. *Wife to Papa, mother to Baby
72. Sum it up
73. Go on a buying spree
DOWN
1. Way, way off
2. ____ Verde National Park
3. Naysayer's favorite prefix?
4. What bloodhound is after
5. Croatia's neighbor
6. Nibble away
7. Affirmative action
8. Movie trailer, e.g.
9. Elementary particle
10. *Claire Dunphy and Mitchell Pritchett's mother
11. Soothing lotion ingredient
12. Bell and Barker, e.g.
15. Christopher Kimball's "Milk ____"
20. ____'s razor
22. Part of a circle
24. Tiresome
25. Questioner
26. *"Mamma Mia!" mamma
27. Do this or forever hold your peace
29. '80s band "Quiet ____"
31. Catch one's breath
32. ____ a peak
33. Bone-chilling
34. Europe's "boot"
36. Short for seconds
38. *She played Ricky Schroder's stepmom on "Silver Spoons"
42. Defendant's excuse
45. Religious belief
49. ____ Khan
51. Plural of #39 Across
54. Below, prefix
56. Impede
57. "Everywhere you want to be" credit card
58. Muslim holy man
59. Plural of velum
60. *Ellen, Scarlett's mother in "Gone with the ____"
61. Like the best accommodations
62. War god in Norse mythology
63. Make one's way
64. Dashboard acronym
66. *Kunis, Hahn and Bell as "____ Moms"