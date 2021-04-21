No headline

THEME: FICTIONAL MOTHERS

ACROSS

1. Build a collection

6. Economic measure acronym

9. *Beverly Goldberg's schmoopie

13. Use an ÈpÈe

14. Neither here ____ there

15. Tall ancient monument

16. Daisy-like bloom

17. Much of it about nothing?

18. Commotions

19. *She's 'Bow' to Dre in TV sitcom "Blackish"

21. *Mother to Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth March in novel and movie

23. Before tac

24. Ripped

25. Part of Super Bowl entertainment, pl.

28. Homesteader's measure

30. *"Game of Thrones" Lannister and mother to Joffrey, Myrcella and Tommen

35. Douses

37. Adjutant

39. Article of faith

40. Genuflecting joint

41. *TV mother to Alexis and David, "friend" to Jocelyn Schitt

43. "Will be," as sung by Doris Day

44. Perform in a play

46. Load sixteen tons, e.g.

47. Peacock's pride

48. *Mowgli's adoptive mother

50. Apartment

52. Skeleton in a lock

53. Part of a jousting outfit

55. Spelling competition

57. *Mother to Carlton in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

60. "Well, I'm a-standin' on a corner in ___, Arizona," from the Eagles "Take it Easy"

64. Country's LeAnn ____

65. Hoover's agency acronym

67. Piano practice piece, e.g.

68. Church song

69. What Usain Bolt did

70. Poisonous substance

71. *Wife to Papa, mother to Baby

72. Sum it up

73. Go on a buying spree

DOWN

1. Way, way off

2. ____ Verde National Park

3. Naysayer's favorite prefix?

4. What bloodhound is after

5. Croatia's neighbor

6. Nibble away

7. Affirmative action

8. Movie trailer, e.g.

9. Elementary particle

10. *Claire Dunphy and Mitchell Pritchett's mother

11. Soothing lotion ingredient

12. Bell and Barker, e.g.

15. Christopher Kimball's "Milk ____"

20. ____'s razor

22. Part of a circle

24. Tiresome

25. Questioner

26. *"Mamma Mia!" mamma

27. Do this or forever hold your peace

29. '80s band "Quiet ____"

31. Catch one's breath

32. ____ a peak

33. Bone-chilling

34. Europe's "boot"

36. Short for seconds

38. *She played Ricky Schroder's stepmom on "Silver Spoons"

42. Defendant's excuse

45. Religious belief

49. ____ Khan

51. Plural of #39 Across

54. Below, prefix

56. Impede

57. "Everywhere you want to be" credit card

58. Muslim holy man

59. Plural of velum

60. *Ellen, Scarlett's mother in "Gone with the ____"

61. Like the best accommodations

62. War god in Norse mythology

63. Make one's way

64. Dashboard acronym

66. *Kunis, Hahn and Bell as "____ Moms"