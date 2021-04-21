John Brown's women's soccer team is headed back to the Alabama Gulf Coast to compete for a national championship.

Freshman Lauren Walter scored the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute and senior goalkeeper Caitlyn Logan made six saves, including several stops in the second half as the Golden Eagles defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 2-1 in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round final Saturday at Alumni Field.

JBU (14-0), ranked No. 11 in the nation, advances to the NAIA National Championships final site in Foley, Ala., near Orange Beach. The tournament begins April 27 and runs through May 3.

JBU is making its first trip back to Alabama since the 2018 season.

"This is a great team," said Logan, who was a sophomore on that 2018 team. "This is one of the best atmospheres I've ever been on. I'm really excited we all get to go to Orange Beach together."

John Brown led 1-0 in the sixth minute when Gifte Pavatt scored off a double assist from Megan Hutto and Aubrey Mendez. It was Pavatt's second goal of the season.

Mendez began the play with a pass toward the goal. Hutto corralled it and passed to Pavatt on the left side. Pavatt beat OKWU keeper Reagan Willmon for the 1-0 lead.

The score remained 1-0 until the 32nd minute when Oklahoma Wesleyan's dynamic scorer Marjolen Nekesa scored her 36th goal of the season to tie the match 1-1.

Oklahoma Wesleyan (18-3) had several more chances in the second half, including a one-on-one Logan and OKWU's Tania Mocholi, whose shot went wide of the goal.

Logan later made a save on Nekesa -- the nation's leading scorer -- to keep the game tied.

"The one I saved off (Nekesa), she's a great player, best shooter I've played against, and I've played against her all four years," Logan said. "Being able to save one of her shots honestly was a big moment for me."

The score remained tied until the 78th minute when Walter fired away from the top of the box to score. It was the freshman's eighth goal of the season and second straight game-winner from a freshman after Ryan Winingham scored the game-winner in the semifinal of the opening round on Thursday night.

"Our freshmen have been huge for us this year and in this game," said head coach Kathleen Paulsen. "They've been huge all year. I keep saying, together we are better and the whole team is why we are good this year. It's everyone and everyone's contributing."

The game-winning goal sequence starting with a Logan punt, which Vanessa Reynoso gained control of and passed away to Logan, who fired away with a left-footed shot.

JBU, the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament and regular season champions, will be one of 10 teams advancing to the final site.

The Golden Eagles are the No. 9 seed and will take on No. 8 seed Central Methodist (Mo.) in the second round at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. The winner of the contest advance to face No. 1 seed William Carey (Miss.) on April 29.

Paulsen is excited for her team's opportunity.

"This has just been a really fun group, and I think they carry themselves well on and off the field," she said. "I couldn't ask for a better group."

NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship

Foley (Ala.) Sports Tourism Championship Field

April 27-May 3

Tuesday, April 27

Game 1: No. 8 Central Methodist (Mo.) vs. No. 9 John Brown, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Spring Arbor (Mich.) vs. No. 10 Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 29

Game 3: No. 4 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) vs. No. 5 Marian (Ind.), 10 a.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 William Carey (Miss.), 1 p.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Southeastern (Fla.), 4 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Keiser (Fla.) vs. No. 6 Cumberlands (Ky.), 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winenr Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 3

Championship: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m.