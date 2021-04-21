Big first inning boosts Rogers Heritage

Rogers Heritage used a big first inning to run away with a 19-1 win over the Siloam Springs softball team on Monday afternoon at La-Z-Boy Park.

The Lady War Eagles erupted for 12 runs in the first inning, wrapping nine base hits and sending 15 batters to the plate.

Heritage added a run in the second, two in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Heritage finished with 15 hits, including two hits apiece for K.G. Germann, Paige Morrall, Kelsey Camp, Madi Pollack and Isabelle Ulepich.

Ulepich led with three RBIs, while Camp, Josephine Patten and Grace Pingel each had two RBIs.

Siloam Springs scored its run in the third inning. Morgan Williamson walked and stole second. She came around to score after a Lexi Masters single and error by Heritage.

Masters finished with two hits, while Jaden Farmer and Faith Howie each had a base hit in the Lady Panthers' final home game of the season.

Siloam Springs was scheduled to play at Russellville on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.