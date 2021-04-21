Dogwood book sale offers deals

The annual Dogwood Festival Book Sale, hosted by the Friends of the Siloam Springs Library, will offer an opportunity to stock up on books, CDs and DVDs while supporting local children's library programs.

The book sale will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the Siloam Springs Public Library's bookstore and in its meeting room. Everything will be half off the bookstore's already low prices, according to organizer Shereen West.

The organization was almost ready for the 2020 annual sale when it was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic, she said. Because of inventory from last year and donations from this year, the book sale will have just as many items as ever, she said.

Most of the books and other items in the sale come from donations, West said. A huge number of donors have given to the Friends of the Library, which means lots of interesting choices, including children's books, vintage and collectible books and a wide variety from every genre, she said. For example, this year the sale will include a set of 88 bound Agatha Christie books, which have a high appraisal value and will be sold together, she said.

The sale will be following covid-19 safety guidelines, West said. All volunteers will be wearing masks and customers are requested to wear masks, although they will not required, she said. In addition, social distancing will be practiced and hand sanitizer will be available, she said.

Virtually 100 percent of the proceeds of the annual book sale and the bookstore is used to support children's programming at the library, such as summer reading programs, as well as additional activities, and projects and supplies as needed. Friends of the Library also supports requests from the librarian, she said. All of the people who staff the bookstore and the book sale are volunteers, she said.

In addition to the annual sale, the Friends of the Siloam Springs Library bookstore is open year round from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday; and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For more details and updates, visit the Friends of the Siloam Springs Library Facebook page. For more information about the Agatha Christie set, call 479-524-6074 and leave a message.