HEALTHY LIVING: Five reasons to make that well visit appointment

If you've put off seeing your doctor for fear of catching or spreading the covid-19 virus, Northwest Physicians wants you to know it's safe and important to come in.

Precautions for your safety include universal masking, social distancing and telehealth appointments, screening visitors and clinic staff and enhanced cleaning of commonly touched surfaces. We know it's been a challenging year and want to help patients stay on track with their health. An ongoing relationship with a provider you know and trust can help you make a plan to reach your health goals for the long term.

Here are five reasons to make an appointment for your next well-visit or checkup without delay:

• Check on your general health. Your clinic has a record of your health metrics over time, including cholesterol, blood sugar, weight and others. If any numbers are trending in the wrong direction, your doctor can help you make a plan to get back on track with lifestyle changes, diet or medical treatment.

• Manage chronic conditions. Ongoing medical concerns, whether diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or others require regular monitoring by a provider to keep them from progressing to life-threatening levels. Regular checkups can help you avoid a medical crisis.

• Identify issues early with routine screenings. The practice keeps records of your screening exams to help you remember when it's time to get your colonoscopy, mammogram, bone density test, prostate exam and other screenings. Early identification of many illnesses can give you the most options for treatment and better outcomes.

• Stay current on vaccinations for your protection. While you're hearing plenty of news about the covid-19 vaccine, there are a number of other vaccinations to prevent disease as your immune system weakens over time. Immunizations include annual flu shots, tetanus shots every 10 years, vaccines for shingles and pneumonia and more. Your provider will remind you when it's time to get your immunizations.

• Keep prescriptions updated. Bring a full list of your medications, including any over-the-counter, so your physician has a complete picture of what you're taking. An annual review can identify possible side effects or medication conflicts.

Of course, the best reason of all is peace of mind about your health. Northwest Physicians has more than 30 providers in convenient locations throughout Northwest Arkansas including Siloam Springs to make it easy for you to access care.

If you need help finding a primary care physician, call 833-757-WELL (9355) or visit NW-Physicians.com to schedule an appointment online.