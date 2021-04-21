Junior high teams place fifth at conference meet

The Siloam Springs seventh, eighth and ninth grade track teams competed Monday, April 12, at the Northwest Arkansas Junior High Conference North Meet held at Bentonville West in Centerton.

Both girls and boys teams finished fifth overall.

Girls

Bentonville West won the meet with 225 points, while Bentonville High finished with 206.5, Rogers 112, Rogers Heritage 58, Siloam Springs 31.5 and Farmington 15.

Cenzi Johnson placed 14th in the 100-meter dash at 14.06 seconds, while Keelyn Seagraves was 16th at 14.21.

Jaylin Harried finished 13th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.98, while Johnson was 14th at 29.99, Ruth Hansen 17th at 30.29 and Aveary Speed 21st at 31.23.

Addison Harris placed 13th in the 400-meter dash at 1:12.29.

Vanessa Frias took eighth in the 800-meter run at 2:46.65, while Hailey Fox was 16th at 3:02.47, Flora Borkert 20th at 3:08.41 and Hannah Bergthold 22nd at 3:09.16.

Frias also placed eighth in the 1,600-meter run at 6:08.74 and Fox 15th at 6:47.61, Bergthold 18th at 7:21.84 and Estela Gonzalez 19th at 7:43.76.

Emma Fidler placed 16th in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.58, while Norah Perkins placed 17th at 21.50.

Speed took third place in the 300-meter hurdles at 54.34, while Perkins was ninth at 57.87, Fidler 18th at 1:03.62.

The 4x100-meter relay finished fourth at 56.88.

The 4x200-meter relay took fifth at 2:06.25.

The 4x800-meter relay placed sixth at 12:09.45.

Perkins placed seventh in the high jump at 4-4.

Johnson finished fifth in the pole vault at 6-6, while Fidler was seventh at 6-0.

Johnson placed 12th in the long jump at 14-7, Jaylin Harried 14th at 14-3, Perkins 19th at 12-8 and Speed 21st at 12-4.

Harried took sixth place in the triple jump at 30-3, while Harris was 11th at 28-4.5, Hansen 12th at 28-1.5, Speed 15th at 27-10, Reese Sutulovich 13th at 28-5, Mia Radford 16th at 27-7.25, Emeri Collette 18th at 27-6, and Hailey Janes 20th at 25-3.25.

Janes placed eighth in the discus at 72-7, with Collette 10th at 71-7, Radford 14th at 59-7 and Madilyn Huffaker 19th at 52-11.

Boys

Bentonville High won the meet with 215.25 points, followed by Bentonville West 188, Rogers 119.5, Rogers Heritage 61.5, Siloam Springs 40.75 and Farmington 20.

Silas Tugwell finished 10th in the 100-meter dash at 12.19 with Gio Flores taking 17th at 12.48, Mikey McKinley 19th at 12.62 and Jed Derwin 21st at 12.79.

Tugwell placed ninth in the 200-meter dash at 25.28 with Flores in 13th at 25.78, Alykyus Jones 19th at 26.88 and Chase Tighman 21st at 28.16.

Noah Granderson finished 11th in the 400-meter dash at 59.05 with Jadon Gill 14th at 1:00.97, Tighman 17th at 1:05.25 and Parker Malonson 20th at 1:08.42.

Charley Hyde placed 17th in the 800-meter run at 2:31.72, followed by Jared Brewer in 18th at 2:31.85, Chance Cunningham in 19th at 2:37.20 and Reese Hardcastle 20th at 2:37.87.

Hyde finished 15th in the 1,600-meter run at 5:26.24, while Tommy Seitz 17th at 5:29.01, Cunningham 19th at 5:40.39 and Brewer 20th at 5:40.61.

Jack O'Brien finished 17th in the 110-meter hurdles at 21.83 with Mason Short in 18th at 21.87.

O'Brien placed 14th in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.88 with Short in 16th at 54.92 and Ramon Loyo-Plato 17th at 56.55.

The 4x100-meter relay placed fourth at 50.73.

The 4x200-meter relay took fifth at 1:48.02.

The 4x400-meter relay placed fifth at 4:16.35.

The 4x800-meter relay finished fifth at 10:16.74.

Flores finished 10th in the high jump at 5-2 with Tugwell in 13th at 5-0.

Cooper Church placed seventh in the pole vault with a height of 8-0.

Flores placed ninth in the long jump at 17-8.25, with McKinley in 12th at 17-4.5, Granderson 18th at 16-2 and Malonson 21st at 14-6.

Tugwell finished third in the triple jump at 39-0 with Granderson 12th at 34-7.25, Flores 17th at 33-5.25 and Tighman 18th at 31-4.

Saul Urena finished second in the shot put at 44-0 with Derwin eighth at 39-9, Jacob Null 17th at 33-1.75, Efren Underwood 18th at 32-5.75.

Noah Race took second in the discus at 131-7, while Drew Claborn was 12th at 88-11, Null 14th at 83-1 and Jake Mehlburger 17th at 75-0.