Letter to the editor

Being Woke

Sen. Tom Cotton's speech at the February CPAC was classic racist propaganda. He was promoting the Republican Party as championing racial equality and accusing the "left liberals" of promoting myths.

Cotton said, "You can call it woke, politically correct, critical race theory, critical whatever. Some people call it systemic racism, but, the key word is not racism, the key word is systemic. It doesn't matter so much what the system is guilty of, only that the system is guilty and it needs to be burned to the ground. So many liberals think that about America."

He even declared, "...we are all created equal in the eyes of God, and we all have equal rights under the law." As if he and most Republicans actually believe that!

The problem for Cotton is most non-white citizens, most women, and most people born with a gender identity, which does not match their physical body, are acutely aware of systemic bias against their equality in both cultural and legal terms. Furthermore, the majority of these citizens identify with the "liberal left."

Any politician who denies systemic racism is deliberately appealing to the dwindling population of American whites with inbred racism. According to statistics, the overall U.S. population of non-Hispanic whites will not be a majority by about 2035, and a growing majority of whites are consciously rejecting inbred racism and embracing the equal humanity of all races. This inevitable future has White Nationalist Christians scared witless so they run to the Republican Party to protect their whiteness by any means.

As a result, Republican states are intentionally using the big lie of a fraudulent election to legislate as many draconian systemic racist voting laws as they can think up.

Black slaves from Africa were brought to America in 1619 and African slavery grew large until the emancipation of slaves in 1863, since then, the legal system and cultural system has been especially stacked against African Americans.

President Eisenhower federalized the Arkansas National Guard, taking control from Governor Faubus, to oversee the integration of Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

Cotton denigrates people who are "woke" which means, "being awake and aware of the truth behind things 'the man' doesn't want you to know." Cotton is appealing to people who are asleep and ignorant of the truth he doesn't want them to know, i.e., systemic racism dominates Arkansas White Christianity and politics.