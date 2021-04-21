obituaries

Patty Ann Avery

Patty Ann Avery, 78, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 18, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

She was born April 7, 1943, in Caruthersville, Mo., to Claude Matthews and Ludean Henson Matthews. She graduated from Greenville High School in Greenville, Miss. She married Dorman "Cotton" Ray Avery Jr. on Aug. 11, 1963 in Lake Village, Ark. They moved to Siloam Springs in 1976. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, The Red Hat Society, and Primavera Garden Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

She is survived by her son, Steve Avery and wife Becky of Siloam Springs; daughter, Niki Avery of Siloam Springs; three grandchildren; and sister, Sherry Webb and husband Cary of Greenville.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Stephen Lane Harrison

Stephen Lane Harrison, 78, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 19, 2021, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Oct. 27, 1942, in Fort Smith, Ark., to Henry Harrison and Maxine Bayles Harrison. He graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1960. He owned and operated Harrison's Jewelry in Springdale, Ark., and Rogers, Ark., for more than 20 years. After closing the jewelry stores, he continued to work as a jeweler for Walmart for more than 25 years. He married Martha Chapman on April 2, 1990. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his wife; brother, Tom Harrison; and sister, Aileen Millsap.

He was survived by two daughters, Tisha Long and husband Scott of Fayetteville, Ark., and Tiffany Parrick and husband Jim of Bella Vista, Ark.; a granddaughter; and brother, Hank Harrison and wife Cheryl of Siloam Springs.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Mary Evelyn Crouch Heavener

Mary Evelyn (Crouch) Heavener, 80 years old, of Oaks, Okla., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 19, 2021, at home with family by her side.

Mary Evelyn was born January 28, 1941, in Poteau, Okla., to Elvin Dewey Crouch and Nettie Irene (Wise) Crouch. She was the eighth born of nine children. She loved music and started playing the piano for church services at age 12. She continued as pianist at First Baptist Church in Kansas, Okla., for 51 years until her passing.

On June 6, 1958, she married Dell Eugene Heavener at her family home in Monroe, Okla. Mary Evelyn was a caring, loving person and the epitome of a Mother and Wife who did it all, simply with a smile, a song and a prayer. Mary Evelyn also worked in banking for 37 years, attaining the position of vice president in Siloam Springs, Ark., until her retirement on April 17, 2008.

Survivors include daughters, Gwenda Heavener of Dallas, Texas, Sheila (Tom) Holly of Clarkston, Mich.; sons, Dell Jr. (Rhonda) Heavener of Kansas, Okla., Randy (Lori) Heavener of Eureka, Kan.; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, LaVerne Underwood of Tulsa, Okla., Erma Reed of Howe, Okla., Patricia Tully of Edmond, Okla.; and nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Mary Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin and Nettie, her two brothers, Delbert Crouch and Harold Crouch, three sisters, Joyce Daves, Janice Harms, Dona Mae McDaniel. After 61 years of a beautiful marriage, Mary Evelyn was also preceded in death by her husband, Dell Heavener.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Springhill Baptist Church in Monroe, Okla., with Brother Terry Wofford officiating. Burial will follow in the Monroe Cemetery under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Okla. Viewing will be Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Kansas, Oklahoma in memory of Mary Evelyn Heavener, PO Box 167, Kansas, Oklahoma, 74347.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Weston Thompson, Trace Heavener, Jeremy Heavener, John Holly, Brandon Heavener and Austin Heavener.

Aaron William Tighe

Aaron William Tighe, 40, of Fayetteville, Ark., died at his home on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

He was born Jan. 8, 1981, in Omaha, Neb., to Jack William Tighe and Ann Marie Duman. He loved music and playing his guitar. He enjoyed hiking, camping and was a great cook.

He is survived by his father, Jack Tighe of Mundelein, Ill.; his mother, Ann Marie Duman-Coelho and husband Jack of Gentry, Ark.; and sisters, Shaina Heimel and husband Kelsey of Gentry, and Katelyn Browers and husband Joseph Riley of Bentonville, Ark.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 3 p.m. May 15, 2021, at the Springtown Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Alysia Marie Webster

Alysia Marie Webster, 40, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 19, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born Sept. 6, 1980, near Chicago, Ill., to George Webster and Malinda "Sam" Stoops-Webster.

She is survived by her parents of Siloam Springs; son, Daniel Webster of the home; daughter, Alexis Webster of the home; brother, Brian Webster of Siloam Springs; and sister, Christin Webster of Gentry, Ark.

