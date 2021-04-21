OPINION: Showdown looms with SSHS girls, Greenbrier

The 5A-West Conference championship trophy won't be handed out physically on Friday night to the winner of the girls soccer match between Greenbrier and Siloam Springs.

But I can say with confidence that the winner will most likely take the conference crown.

Heading into this week -- Tuesday's games were unavailable at presstime -- neither Siloam Springs nor Greenbrier had lost a conference game and were tied for first place in the league. The third place team, Russellville, has three losses and is no longer a contender for the conference title.

So that leaves the two Lady Panthers teams, Greenbrier and Siloam Springs.

On March 18, the day before spring break, the two teams battled it out at Greenbrier. Siloam Springs dominated the possession but couldn't score despite several close calls.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, but it sort of felt like Siloam Springs walked away from that game as the better team. As I said, they just couldn't score.

Well, folks, scoring hasn't been a problem since then.

Heading into Tuesday night's game at Alma, Siloam Springs had scored 26 goals in its last four matches -- an 8-0 win against Greenwood, a 5-2 win at Russellville, a 7-0 win at Van Buren and a 6-0 throttling of Mountain Home on the Lady Bombers' home field.

Goals have been coming in bunches here lately, and it's been different girls putting them in the net.

Bri Anderson, who leads Siloam Springs with 17 goals going in Tuesday, scored four in the win against Van Buren.

Madi Race, who is second on the team with eight goals and leads the team with eight assists, is on a scoring tear of seven goals in her last three games. Race had two against Russellville and Van Buren and then three against Mountain Home.

Karen Flores had three goals against Alma earlier in the year and two more against Russellville.

You can never have enough offensive weapons in soccer.

We'll see if the Lady Panthers can keep up their latest offensive firepower on Friday in what is the biggest match of the season.

• • •

And what about the Siloam Springs boys?

The Panthers also host Greenbrier on Friday night with a chance to hold firm to third place in the league and keep an eye on bigger goals ahead.

The Panthers lost two straight to league-leading Russellville and Van Buren in back-to-back road matches earlier this month. The Panthers were shut out in both matches, and possibly even robbed of a draw in the match against Van Buren.

The Panthers get the Cyclones and Pointers at home this time around the conference schedule and need to cash in on both opportunities.

It's April 21 and three weeks from Thursday -- May 13 -- is the start date of the Class 5A state tournament right here in Siloam Springs. Springtime is "go" time for the Siloam Springs soccer teams. It's going to be fun.

Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader.