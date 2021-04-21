Tired Iron of the Ozarks presents show

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

During the parade at Tired Iron's spring show on Saturday, Anthony DeCamp drove a 1958 Shaw Tractor while his grandfather kept a watchful eye on the young driver.

Engines from across the centuries were featured at Tired Iron's spring show. This engine is a 1907 Baker Monitor, which was restored by Ike Lockridge of Gentry. The engine was used to power farm equipment in the early 20th century.

Engines from across the centuries were featured at the show. This engine is a 1907 Baker Monitor, which was restored by Ike Lockridge of Gentry. The engine was used to power farm equipment in the early 20th century.

Along with antique tractors, antique motors were on display at Tired Iron's spring show. Here Keith Ellis of Inola, Okla., shows a working oil well from the mid-20th century. Ellis said this model was used in Claremore, Okla.

Exhibits at Tired Iron's spring show included displays of Tonka trucks performing various construction projects. Spectators were allowed to view the exhibits but not touch the trucks.

Exhibits at Tired Iron's spring show featured more than just antique tractors, including a 1919 Headless White Gap Sawmill. According to Dale Crawford, the owner of the portable sawmill, this model was pulled out into the woods where it was used to chop small pieces of wood to be used to light fires and for other camp needs.

Exhibits at the show featured more than just antique tractors, such as a 1919 Headless White Gap Sawmill. According to Dale Crawford, the owner of the portable sawmill, this model was pulled out into the woods where it was used to chop small pieces of wood to be used to light fires and for other camp needs.

Trace Richey poses for a photo in the cab of a 1943 GE conductor's car, which was used to signal the start of the parade at Tired Iron's spring show. Richey did not get to sound the whistle at the start of the parade. That fell to club member Russell Leeman.

Trace Richey poses for a photo in the cab of a 1943 GE conductor's car, which was used to signal the start of the parade. Richey did not get to sound the whistle at the start of the parade. That fell to club member Russell Leeman.

Tired Iron's spring show featured a parade of antique tractors which rolled through at noon on Saturday. Announcer Matt Hyde is getting ready to announce the start of the parade.

Tired Iron's spring show featured a parade of antique tractors which rolled through at noon on Saturday. Announcer Matt Hyde is getting ready to announce the start of the parade.

Drivers for the parade came in all age groups. Peyton DeCamp navigates a 1952 Ford tractor by John Deere.

Tired Iron of the Ozarks featured many exhibits at their spring show which included a giant bicycle by Farmall. The bicycle is a favorite among kids who like to pose for pictures on it according to Tired Iron Vice President Phil Pelcher.

Tired Iron of the Ozarks featured many exhibits at its spring show, which included a giant tricycle. The bicycle is a favorite among kids who like to pose for pictures on it according to Tired Iron Vice President Phil Pelcher.

