Varsity track fares well at Gravette

The Siloam Springs varsity track teams both fared well at the Gravette Lion Invitational on Thursday at Lion Stadium.

The Panthers took second place, just eight points behind first place Pea Ridge, while the Lady Panthers were third overall behind Pea Ridge and Shiloh Christian.

Boys

Pea Ridge won the meet with 139 points, while Siloam Springs had 131, Prairie Grove 91.50, Shiloh Christian 77, West Fork 68, Gravette 64, Farmington 31.5, Gentry 30, Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy 22, Providence Academy 14, The New School 10, Huntsville 10, Decatur 7, Elkins 2 and Lincoln 2.

Michael Capehart placed first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 50.07 seconds, while Levi Fox placed fifth at 5:07.41 and Riley Harrison eighth at 5:11.01.

Capehart also finished first in the 3,200-meter run at 10:44.91, with Cade Gunter in 11th at 11:49.89 and Billy Samoff 12th at 11:51.21.

Jace Sutulovich took first in the shot put at 52-1, while Standley Theoc was third at 41-7.75 and Jackson Boles 14th at 33-2.75.

Sutulovich was second in the discus at 121-0 with Alexis Miranda fourth at 116-10 and Caden McHaney eighth at 99-4.

Keegan Soucie placed second in the high jump at 5-9.

Liam Scott placed fifth in the 400-meter dash at 56.04, while Daxton Spence took 15th at 1:00.12 and Anthony Cruz 17th at 1:01.75.

Ayden Paroski finished third in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.33, while Hunter Talley was sixth at 46.55.

Paroski took fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17:44, while Daxton Moody was 10th at 20.56.

Talley placed fourth in the triple jump at 37-4.25, with Silas Tugwell in sixth at 36-2.25 and Jonathan Graves 15th at 33-7.25.

Paroski finished fifth in the long jump at 19-9 with Soucie ninth at 19-3.

Malachi Becan placed fifth in the pole vault at 9-6, while Caleb Rodgers was sixth at 9-0.

Wilson Cunningham placed seventh in the 800-meter run at 2:15.87 with Marcus Molina 10th at 2:19.86 and Riley Harrison 17th at 2:24.58.

Jonathan Graves placed ninth in the 200-meter dash at 25.38, while Becan was 23rd at 26.60 and Moody 30th at 26.97.

Tugwell placed 16th in the 100-meter dash at 12.19, while Stone Stevens was 30th at 12.96.

The 4x100-meter relay took fourth place at 46.73.

The 4x200-meter relay finished fifth at 1:43.62.

The Panthers' 4x400-meter relay took first place at 3:43.23.

The 4x800-meter relay also took first place at 8:51.10.

Girls

Pea Ridge also won the girls meet with 157 points, followed by Shiloh Christian 98, Siloam Springs 76, Gravette 74, West Fork 66, Farmington 56, Providence 40, NWA Classical 40, Gentry 32, Prairie Grove 28, Elkins 15, Decatur 4 and the New School 1.

Quincy Efurd won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.30.

Regan Riley took first place in the triple jump at 33-2.5.

Riley placed second in the 400-meter dash at 1:03.65, while Kate Gryder was fifth at 1:08.36 and Jimena Garcia 24th at 1:23.22.

Riley placed second in the long jump at 16-6.

Efurd took third in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.22.

Shayla Conley finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:46.38.

Conley placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run at 6:18.19.

Riley was sixth in the 200-meter dash at 29.14, while Esther Norwood was 13th at 31.05.

Kadynce Hilburn-Frost finished 10th in the 100-meter dash at 14.61, while Hannah Goodman was 16th at 15.02 and Norwood 17th at 15.21.

Jacilyn Weilnau took 10th in the 800-meter run at 2:58.19.

Marlen Favela placed 11th in the shot put at 21-11.75.

Favela was 12th in the discus at 62-3.

The 4x100-meter relay finished seventh at 57.69.

The 4x400-meter relay finished third at 4:35.94.

The 4x800-meter relay took first place at 11:28.21.