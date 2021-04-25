April 25 Obituaries

Sherrill Eileen Williams

Sherrill Eileen Williams, 75, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 20, 2021 at Earlene Howard Circle of Life Hospice Home in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Dec. 15, 1945 in Richmond, Va., to Oran Gatchell and Dorothy Rogers. She received a Masters of Education and went on to serve her community in many helpful job fields.

She is survived by her son, Tobias Williams of Siloam Springs; daughter, Miranda Watson and husband Chris of Lahaina, Maui; and a granddaughter.

The family will host a memorial service on Zoom at 3 p.m. May 1, 2021. The family request in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Earlene Howard Hospice Home under Sherrill's name so a memorial rock can be purchased.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.