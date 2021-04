Arrests and citations

April 12

• Jefferson Ray Hamm, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Mariessa May Dewey, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Christopher Elijah Rodgerson, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Janetta Joann Kindle, 46, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

April 13

• Natalie Coline Pack, 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; probation revoke.

• Dusty Hannah Rhoads, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Avery Pearce Mackey, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Russell Andrew Palmer, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance x2; failure to appear.

• Steven Hicks, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Eric Torres, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Luis Armando Moran, 43, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

April 14

• Johnathan Ivan Chavez, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 15

• Randall Wayne Willis, 48, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; terroristic threatening warrant.

• Braxton Layne Mentzel, 20, arrested in connection with public - drinking in public.

April 16

• James Andrew Crawley, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with assault on family or household member.

• Jacob Earl Morrison, 29, cited in connection with theft of property.

April 17

• Edgar Labitad Dadula, 48, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree.

• Dewey Leon Coleman Jr, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• James Christopher Turner, 50, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Hillary Abigail Tapp, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• James Albert Hamilton Jr, 36, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Terry Lorraine Winn, 39, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 18

• Jamie Marie Difrancisco, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 19

• Dennis Allen Toft, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.