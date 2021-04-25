Sign in
Duffield's two HRs power Russellville sweep of SSHS

April 25, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs softball teams remained winless in 5A-West Conference play Tuesday as Russellville swept a league doubleheader 17-2 and 16-1 at Russellville.

The Lady Cyclones banged out 14 hits and 17 runs in Game 1 while taking advantage of eight Siloam Springs errors.

Russellville scored four runs in the first and eight in the second before tacking on five more in the third.

Siloam Springs didn't record a hit, but Jaelynn Avery and Sara Cobb each scored runs, while Jaden Farmer had an RBI.

M.K. Duffield had three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs, including a home run, to lead Russellville, while Paige Thomas also hit a home run.

In Game 2, Siloam Springs scored a run in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Micah Curry reached on a fielder's choice and scored on an RBI double by Faith Howie.

Russellville answered with four runs in the bottom of the first and seven more in the second. The Lady Cyclones scored three in the third and two in the fourth.

Duffield had four hits, four runs scored and four RBIs to lead Russellville, including a home run.

The Lady Panthers (2-23, 0-12) will play their final games of the season Monday at Van Buren.

