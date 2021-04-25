Golden Eagles ready for next challenge

Having survived a pair of one-goal nail-biters in the NAIA National Championships Opening Round, the John Brown women's soccer team knows the challenge only gets tougher.

The Golden Eagles (14-0) play at 1 p.m. Tuesday against Central Methodist (Mo.) in a play-in game at the NAIA National Championships final site at Foley (Ala.) Sports Tourism Championship Field.

The winner advances to the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Thursday against No. 1 William Carey (Miss.).

JBU, ranked No. 11 in the nation, is making its third trip to the final site in program history. The last time the Golden Eagles advanced this far was 2018, where they lost to then No. 1 Southeastern (Fla.) 3-0 in a match that was played at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

JBU head coach Kathleen Paulsen knows how difficult it is just to get this far.

"Getting to the final site is always a goal each year and it's a hard thing to achieve," Paulsen said. "The collective effort of this group, on and off the field, is remarkable. The team as a whole is truly our greatest strength.

JBU won all nine of its regular season games -- and then blazed through the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament on its home field, including a 5-1 win against Science and Arts (Okla.) in the championship game.

The Golden Eagles defeated Baker (Kan.) 4-3 in the opening round semifinals of the national tournament before beating Oklahoma Wesleyan 2-1 on April 17. Both of those games also were at Alumni Field.

Now the Golden Eagles, seeded ninth in the final site, set their sights on eighth-seed Central Methodist, which comes into the match with a record of 20-3.

Central Methodist defeated Indiana Wesleyan 2-0 in Marion, Ind., to advance to the final site.

Central Methodist played a fall and spring schedule, which included some common opponents as JBU. One of CMU's three losses came 2-1 to the same Baker (Kan.) team that JBU beat in the opening round semifinal.

Central Methodist also played Oklahoma Wesleyan in March and won 2-0.

On the season Central Methodist has scored 104 goals and only allowed 13, while JBU has scored 59 goals and allowed six in 10 fewer games.

"The next round holds a fantastic opponent for us," Paulsen said of Central Methodist. "They are a good side and will be a great challenge. We are looking forward to another good match this week."

Anika Kallash leads Central Methodist with 29 goals and 14 assists, while Sandra Jakonsen has 20 goals and 14 assists.

Goalkeeper Sheila Sanchez has only allowed 13 goals and made 29 saves.

Senior Sienna Carballo leads JBU with 12 goals and five assists, while freshman Ryan Winingham has 10 goals and two assists.

Junior Paige Kula leads the team with 13 assists and five goals, while freshman Lauren Walter has eight goals and seven assists.

Sixteen different Golden Eagles have scored goals and 13 have recorded assists.

Senior goalkeeper Caitlyn Logan has recorded 10 shutouts and made 32 saves in 14 games.

Photo courtesy of Brooke Baldwin/JBU Sports Information John Brown's Vanessa Reynoso, No. 21, battles an Oklahoma Wesleyan player for possession during a match on April 17 at Alumni Field.