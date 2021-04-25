Lady Panthers crush Alma, Greenbrier match postponed

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team's 5A-West Conference showdown with Greenbrier will have to wait until Monday.

Severe weather Friday forced Friday's match against Greenbrier to be moved to 6:30 p.m. Monday. It's the second conference match that has been postponed along with the Vilonia home game, now slated for May 4.

Siloam Springs and Greenbrier, the top two teams in the 5A-West Conference, played to a scoreless tie on March 18.

"Monday night will be a battle," said Siloam Springs girls coach Abby Ray. "This is the rematch we have been waiting for. You don't always get second chances, but this is our second chance to play them and give them our best game. They didn't get our best effort in March. They will on Monday."

The Lady Panthers picked up a 10-0 conference win at Alma on Tuesday at Airedale Stadium.

The 10 goals scored give Siloam Springs a total of 36 goals in their last five games.

Bri Anderson scored another hat trick and the Lady Panthers (10-2-1, 8-0-1) rolled to a mercy rule win against the Lady Airedales.

Anderson finished with three goals to give her a team-leading 20 on the season and the fourth time she's scored at least three in a game. Macie Herrel and Clara Church each added two goals. Madi Race, Shelby Smith and Cailee Johnson each added a goal for Siloam Springs, which has now scored 59 goals this season.

Karen Flores had two assists, while Anderson, Church, Faith Ellis and Jetta Broquard each had one assist.

"Our leadership team set the goal of scoring a total of 50 goals this season," Ray said. "Going into Tuesday's game versus Alma we were sitting at 49 goals. It was good to see their hard work and dedication pay off as the milestone of 50 goals was reached. We are eager to add to the total as we take on Greenbrier next."