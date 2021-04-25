Members of meth ring sentenced to federal pen

FAYETTEVILLE -- The last of six people, including a Siloam Springs man, who were part of a methamphetamine ring was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday.

The group operated in Benton County, California and Missouri. The investigation and prosecution of "Operation Inner Circle," began in January 2019.

Homeland Security Investigations found a meth distributor in Los Angeles, Zeache Dupree Rose, would supply the drug to Michael James Smith, Craig Ryan Kelley and Joseph A. James, who would sell it in smaller amounts in Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri.

Rose used couriers, DaJohn Alexander and Marcus A. Jones, to transport the meth in luggage smuggled onto commercial aircraft or buses traveling from California to Arkansas. More than 28 pounds of pure methamphetamine was seized.

Defendants received the following sentences, all to be served in federal prison.

• Rose, 25, of Los Angeles was sentenced Dec. 18, 2020, to 15 years followed by five years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and one count of money laundering.

• Smith, 43, of Anderson, Mo., was sentenced Oct. 7, 2020, to 12 years, five months followed by five years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute meth.

• James, 39, of Siloam Springs was sentenced Dec. 8, 2020, to 10 years followed by four years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute meth.

• Kelley, 45, of Eureka Springs was sentenced Aug. 12, 2020, to 20 years followed by five years of supervised release on one count of distribution of meth.

• Alexander, 21, of Los Angeles was sentenced Nov. 4, 2020, to 8 years followed by three years of supervised release on possession of meth with intent to distribute.

• Jones, 27, of Los Angeles was sentenced April 14 to 10 years followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearings.