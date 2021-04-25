West Siloam Springs appoints two officials

The West Siloam Springs Board of Trustees voted 5-0 to appoint Vice Mayor Rhonda Wise as the town's new mayor and Trustee Linda Dixon as the new vice mayor for the community during the town meeting on Monday

The meeting began with the swearing in of Dixon and Ward 4 Trustee Sandra Parsons by Town Attorney Jot Hartley. Dixon started her second term and Parsons began her first term as a trustee at this meeting replacing former Trustee and Mayor Elaine Carr who retired in March.

"I feel very privileged," Wise said. "It's a good honor. I'd like to help my community and to hopefully grow the town."

Wise said being mayor felt like she was just the leader of the group and that running the town is a joint effort with her fellow trustees. Plans for the town include helping the town get a new sewer system as well as attracting new business and working with existing businesses. The new mayor also plans to work closely with the city of Siloam Springs and the Cherokee Nation.

As mayor of West Siloam Springs, Wise was automatically appointed as chair of the municipal authority, which oversees the street and water departments. The board voted 5-0 to appoint Dixon as vice chair of the municipal authority.

The board also voted 5-0 to appoint Dixon as assistant town/municipal authority clerk since no one ran for the position during the election period and Carolyn Butts, the previous clerk resigned last year.

One of the actions taken by the new mayor and the board was to set up a special meeting to discuss the budget for Fiscal Year 2022 which will begin on July 1. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday May 10.

Wise made the motion to approve the date for the spacial meeting which was seconded by Trustee Sam Byers. The board voted 5-0 to approve the date.

The board of trustees and municipal authority also discussed the following items:

• Approving the minutes for the March board of trustees and municipal authority meetings.

• Hearing reports from town officials: Kirk; Police Chief Larry Barnett; Code Enforcement Waylon Chandler; Wise; Dixon; Hartley and Director of Public Works Keith Morgan.

• Approving purchase orders for March 2021. General PO numbers 34221-34291 totaling $128,455; EMS PO number 124 totaling $20,060.

• Approving an emergency clause for expenses that may occur after the agenda was created.

• Approving a time and date for Spring Clean Up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday May 15.

• Approving the addition of Parsons as a signee on accounts.

• Tabling a discussion on hiring an information technology person for computers and phones.

• Taking no action on the tornado siren at Moseley School to help pay the remaining emergency balance of $8,501 until more information is brought to the board.

• Approving placing salary caps as an item on the agenda for the budget special meeting.

• Approving an ordinance amending the West Siloam Springs code of ordinances to allow for a $200 nuisance fee for the care of neglected properties and a $400 fee for handling dilapidated properties.

• Approving an ordinance to revise Chapter 4 to allow for $30.00 per inspection and 10 per square foot permitting fee.

• Approving an occupation license for Smoking Lab Dispensary located at 4876 Hwy 412.

• Approving a mobile home permit for Lawrence Langley for a mobile home to be placed at 796 Sasafras subject to Langley adhering to the building plan submitted.

• Approving three previous annexation ordinances that were not recorded with the Delaware County Clerk.

• Approving emergency clauses for each ordinance for expenses that may occur after the agenda was created.

• Approving the purchase of a new police car not to exceed $45,000.

• Approving purchase orders for February 2021. Water PO numbers 11933-11999 totalling $64,689; Street PO numbers 1593-1600 totaling $6,039.

• Approving the nomination of two board members and Morgan to a committee for the construction of a sewer system.

• Approving the purchase of a service truck for $37,911.

• Approving an inter-municipal water contract with the city of Siloam Springs to provide water to West Siloam Springs if the town's regular supplier is unable to provide water.