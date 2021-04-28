No headline

THEME:
SESAME STREET
ACROSS
1. Scarecrow stuffing
6. Observe
9. Kind of ski lift
13. "Fear of Flying" author Jong
14. Madame Tussauds' medium
15. Fervent
16. Never say this?
17. You to are is as thou to ____
18. Skylit lobbies
19. *It isn't easy "bein' green" for him
21. *First bilingual Sesame Street puppet
23. Flower precursor
24. Rental on the links
25. Rowing prop
28. Banana remnant
30. Besmear
35. Poker variety
37. Away from wind
39. Like helium gas
40. Coconut fiber
41. Like an iPhone
43. Singular of #33 Down
44. Per ____, or yearly
46. Guesstimate phrase, 2 words
47. Raise, as in child
48. Bob Marley's music
50. TV classic "____ Make a Deal"
52. Hi-____ monitor
53. Oscar Wilde's Dorian ____
55. *Sesame Street's Meryl Sheep
57. *Every starred clue in this puzzle
60. *Self-described as lovable, cute and furry
63. One born to Japanese immigrants
64. Be in the red
66. He had no cause?
68. Thin mountain ridge
69. Local area network
70. Unmanned flyer
71. Hospital statistics unit, pl.
72. NaOH
73. Church assembly
Down
1. D.C. V.I.P.
2. "Star ____"
3. Either Gauche or Droite in Paris
4. Like a lemon
5. Beginning of a workout
6. Special law enforcement unit, acr.
7. Elephant's distinguished feature
8. Uncredited actor
9. Lake ____caca, South America
10. *Ernie's roommate
11. Diva's delivery
12. Swedish shag rug
15. "____ your seatbelts"
20. Think tank output
22. Eyeball shape
24. "I can see ____ now the rain has gone..."
25. *Trash can dweller
26. Be sorry for one's wickedness
27. Repenting
29. *He avoids pronouns and speaks in falsetto
31. Gloomy
32. More competent
33. Arm bones
34. *Mama, Papa, Baby and Curly
36. Chemical cure
38. Gaelic tongue
42. Load carrier
45. Crow's cousin
49. Old English for before
51. Arya Stark's Needle and Jedi's Lightsaber, e.g.
54. Lagoon wall
56. Each and all
57. Bog down
58. From a second-hand store
59. Four-legged friends
60. Autry or Wilder
61. Jet black
62. Nevada city
63. Pick up, as in suspect
65. Modus operandi
67. Light-emitting diode