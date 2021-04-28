No headline

THEME:

SESAME STREET

ACROSS

1. Scarecrow stuffing

6. Observe

9. Kind of ski lift

13. "Fear of Flying" author Jong

14. Madame Tussauds' medium

15. Fervent

16. Never say this?

17. You to are is as thou to ____

18. Skylit lobbies

19. *It isn't easy "bein' green" for him

21. *First bilingual Sesame Street puppet

23. Flower precursor

24. Rental on the links

25. Rowing prop

28. Banana remnant

30. Besmear

35. Poker variety

37. Away from wind

39. Like helium gas

40. Coconut fiber

41. Like an iPhone

43. Singular of #33 Down

44. Per ____, or yearly

46. Guesstimate phrase, 2 words

47. Raise, as in child

48. Bob Marley's music

50. TV classic "____ Make a Deal"

52. Hi-____ monitor

53. Oscar Wilde's Dorian ____

55. *Sesame Street's Meryl Sheep

57. *Every starred clue in this puzzle

60. *Self-described as lovable, cute and furry

63. One born to Japanese immigrants

64. Be in the red

66. He had no cause?

68. Thin mountain ridge

69. Local area network

70. Unmanned flyer

71. Hospital statistics unit, pl.

72. NaOH

73. Church assembly

Down

1. D.C. V.I.P.

2. "Star ____"

3. Either Gauche or Droite in Paris

4. Like a lemon

5. Beginning of a workout

6. Special law enforcement unit, acr.

7. Elephant's distinguished feature

8. Uncredited actor

9. Lake ____caca, South America

10. *Ernie's roommate

11. Diva's delivery

12. Swedish shag rug

15. "____ your seatbelts"

20. Think tank output

22. Eyeball shape

24. "I can see ____ now the rain has gone..."

25. *Trash can dweller

26. Be sorry for one's wickedness

27. Repenting

29. *He avoids pronouns and speaks in falsetto

31. Gloomy

32. More competent

33. Arm bones

34. *Mama, Papa, Baby and Curly

36. Chemical cure

38. Gaelic tongue

42. Load carrier

45. Crow's cousin

49. Old English for before

51. Arya Stark's Needle and Jedi's Lightsaber, e.g.

54. Lagoon wall

56. Each and all

57. Bog down

58. From a second-hand store

59. Four-legged friends

60. Autry or Wilder

61. Jet black

62. Nevada city

63. Pick up, as in suspect

65. Modus operandi

67. Light-emitting diode