April 28 Obituaries

Anita Jo Adair

Anita Jo Adair, 59, of Spavinaw, Okla., died April 22, 2021, at her home.

She was born Jan. 10, 1962, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to A.J. Riggins and Joann (Fletcher) Riggins. She worked for the United States Department of Agriculture as an inspector and was a member of the American Federation of Government Employees, Local 2650.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her son, Chad Adair and wife Jennifer of Lincoln, Ark.; a granddaughter; brother, Jack Woodruff and wife Suzanne of Gentry, Ark; and sister, Lachelle Doublehead of Tahlequah, Okla.

A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Bell Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Lenora Baty

Edith Lenora Baty, 85, of Colcord, Oklahoma, died April 25, 2021, at her home. She was born September 3, 1935, at home near Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to Ted Trammell and Rose (Mathis) Trammell. She married Joe Tom Baty on July 1, 1976.

Lenora was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son Ray Dee Martin, stepdaughter Ellen Baty, brother Bob Trammell and wife Edna, and brother Frank Trammell.

Survivors include her daughter, Patty Ledbetter and husband Randy of Cave Springs, Arkansas; son Eddy Martin and wife Rhonda of Colcord, Oklahoma; stepchildren Kathy Darr of Rogers, Arkansas, Beth Clark of Rogers, Arkansas, Karen Baty of Azle, Texas and John Baty of Azle, Texas; three grandchildren, Andrea Martin, Austin Martin and wife Jimmi, and Jacob Ledbetter; three great-grandchildren, Cole Ledbetter, Henry and Lucy Martin; many nieces and nephews; brother Edgar Trammell and wife Denise of Rudy, Arkansas; and sister-in-law Carolyn Trammell of Nashville, Tennessee.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Barbara Sue Jordan

Barbara Sue Jordan, 68, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 25, 2021, at Regency Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

She was born April 3, 1953, in Jay, Okla., to Roy Hamilton and Thelma Kathryn (Smith) Hamilton. She married Floyd Jordan on Dec. 31, 1973. She was with the Siloam Springs Adult Development Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

Survivors include her brother, Larry Hamilton of Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to service time on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home.

Edward C. Klotz, III

Edward C. Klotz, III, 75, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 25, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born April 30, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Edward C. Klotz, Jr and Margaret (Fleming) Klotz. He married Kay Lynn Cunningham on June 24, 1972. They served as SIM missionaries for 22 years in Nigeria, Liberia and Eritrea. He was a professor at John Brown University in Siloam Springs for 18 years. He was a member Siloam Springs Bible Church.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; daughter, Melinda Manuel and husband John of Belton, Texas; son, Brian Klotz and wife Sarah of Annandale, Va.; seven grandchildren; and sister, Jane Orlopp of Payson, Ariz.

A memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Siloam Springs Bible Church. All are welcome, both masked and unmasked. Live streaming will also be available at www.siloambible.org/.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to gofund.me/cd82e9dd.

Barbara Ann Stinnett, M.D.

Barbara Ann Stinnett, M.D., passed away April 22, 2021, at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A resident of Siloam Springs, she was the daughter of O.A. and Thelma Brown and had one older brother, Jim (now deceased).

Barbara was born August 17th, 1933, and grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She graduated at the top of her class at Fort Smith High School and enrolled at the University of Arkansas as had her mother and grandmother before her. She was admitted to the University of Arkansas College of Medicine in February 1955 during her senior year and was among the first in her class to receive her medical school acceptance letter.

Barbara met Charles at a dinner for incoming medical school freshmen at Mary Maestri's. The two married in 1956 at Barbara's parents' farmhouse in Bloomer, Arkansas (near Charleston). After graduating from medical school in 1959, their first son, Scott, was born later that year. After residency, they moved to Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Barbara and Charles second son, Steve, was born in 1961.

Barbara was active in her community and was a member of PEO and First United Methodist Church. She served on the Siloam Springs School Board and was asked by Governor Dale Bumpers to coordinate an immunization program for school children in Northwest Arkansas.

She is survived by sons Scott (Kelley) and Steve (Cindy), and her grandchildren, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Corbin, Bailey, Matt, and Jordan. She encouraged and supported her children and grandchildren in their many endeavors. She always saw the positive side of everyone.

In later years, Barbara immensely enjoyed traveling, Barbara and Charles traveled to 49 states. She enjoyed visiting her grandkids, working puzzles, and taking care of everyone else. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Siloam Springs High School Scholarship Fund are greatly appreciated.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

