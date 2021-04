Dogwood 5K, 10K and Fun Run

Dogwood 5K/10K

Female 5K

12-and-under

Maggie Bishop, 23:39

13-19

Gabbie Bishop, 22:16 Ellie Bishop, 23:33 Lizzy Bushlack, 27:46

20-29

Robin Davis, 28:36 Samantha Rakestraw, 31:11 Erica Warren, 32:37

30-39

Dri Bayer, 35:22

40-49

Cherith Bishop, 23:33 Lisa Conley, 33:20

50-59

Tammy Nygren, 39:36 Dione Bennett, 40:50

Female 10K

13-19

Shayla Conley, 48:08

30-39

Terri Farar, 51:07 Melissa Varner, 58:24 Elizabeth Loftis, 1:18:05

40-49

Mary Hudson, 47;27 Rhonda Calvert, 1:04.34 Marci Chrisman, 1:05.38

50-59

Lavarta Scott, 1:05:03 Michelle Wiseman, 1:08:26 Bambi Lawlis, 1:20.48

60-and-over

Betty Ryan, 1:04:05

Female Fun Run

12-and-under

Katie Bishop, 6:27 Josie Taylor, 9:20 Marleigh Rakestraw, 10:36

30-39

Marianna Taylor, 12:48

Male 5K

12-and-under

Owen Woods, 25:15

13-19

Michael Capehart, 19:13 Caleb Leach, 19:55 Bart Walker, 21:42

20-29

Sethi Whittington, 17:08 Micah Peterson, 20:50 Orosco Amelunge Luna, 28:36

30-39

Marlon Vasquez, 18:27 Bradley Thompson, 29:25 Rick Stroller, 30:26

40-49

Danny Bishop, 23:35 Johnny Pittman, 26:34 David Fields, 28:08

50-59

Luis Alarcon, 25:32

60-and-over

Charles Odle, 32:13 Rulon Foster, 35:42

Male 10K

30-39

Ansen Bayer, 52:06 Nicolas Emery, 1:14.59

40-49

Doug Calvert, 1:04:34

Male Fun Run

12-and-under

Liam Taylor, 7:23 Patton Rakestraw, 16:42

Age not listed

Camden Fowler, 9:15.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Michael Capehart finished third overall in the Dogwood 5K on Saturday.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Marlon Vasquez finished second overall in the 5K division of the Dogwood 5K/10K on Saturday.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Gabbie Bishop was the top female runner overall in the 5K division of the Dogwood 5K/10K race on Saturday.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Danny Bishop, left, and Cherith Bishop try to catch Ellie Bishop during the 5K portion of the Dogwood 5K/10K race on Saturday.