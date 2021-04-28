HEALTHY LIVING: What to know about surgery during the pandemic

The thought of having surgery for a nagging injury or lingering pain can make some patients feel uneasy. But, as many experts have said over the last few months, it is extremely important not to neglect medical needs during the pandemic.

Patients can feel confident seeking care the medical care they need at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. Numerous steps have been put in place to keep patients safe during their visits, including:

• Screening all visitors for covid-19 exposure and symptoms before they are allowed to enter.

• Visitor restrictions reduce the number of people inside to enable social distancing and keep patients and employees safe.

• Face masks are worn by everyone inside the hospital -- patients, employees and physicians.

• Caregivers are using appropriate personal protective equipment and washing hands before and after caring for every patient.

• Cleaning protocols have been enhanced with extra measures and increased frequency, including disinfection of frequently touched surfaces and all patient care areas.

• Furniture in waiting areas arranged to support social distancing.

Lingering injuries can cause long-term health effects when they are not addressed in a timely manner. When patients delay surgery, they can suffer from unnecessary pain and this sometimes leads to more complicated procedures that can reduce their quality of life. Siloam Springs Regional Hospital encourages people not to wait if they have a health concern.

To schedule an appointment with a surgeon or another specialist, call (833) 757-9355. For more information about the hospital's safety plan, visit northwesthealth.com/covid-19.