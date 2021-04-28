Jury convicts man of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-wife

A federal jury on April 21 found a Choctaw, Okla., man guilty of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-wife in April 2017.

Randy Hammett, 64, kidnapped Alisa Henin from her home on April 25, 2017 and held her in a hotel in Siloam Springs against her will, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Hamett was convicted on all 12 counts, including kidnapping in Indian Country; carjacking; possessing and receiving a stolen firearm and stolen ammunition; possession of a firearm while subject to a domestic violence protective order; burglary in the second degree in Indian Country; assaults with a dangerous weapons (two counts) in Indian Country; domestic violence in Indian Country; interstate violation of a protective Order (two counts); and carrying, using, and brandishing firearms during and in relation to a crime of violence (two counts), the release states. U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan set sentencing for July 29, 2021.

"A jury considered the evidence and then held Randy Hamett accountable for terrorizing Alisa Henin, the victim in this case," said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. "Alisa faced abuser Randy Hamett through a harrowing ordeal and then two trials. She is a survivor and is to be commended for her courage. She exemplifies the resiliency and strength we see in victims every day."

On April 25, 2017, Hamett parked his truck at a nearby Walmart, walked to Henin's home, and cut a hole in an outside wall to gain entry. When she returned home, Hamett tased her, pointed his own revolver at her, and bound her hands and feet, the release states. Hamett then forced the victim into a car, stole a revolver she had purchased after obtaining a protective order against him, then kidnapped her and sexually assaulted her, it states. During the two-day ordeal, Hamett threatened to kill himself, the victim, and anyone who tried to help her.

Convinced that Hamett was going to kill her, Henin made every effort to prolong the trip and gain the defendant's trust, the release states. She convinced Hamett they should get back together and remarry in Arkansas.

The defendant eventually allowed her to text her parents and her boyfriend so they would not become suspicious concerning her whereabouts. the release states. Based on the nature of the text, Henin's parents became worried that she was in danger and contacted the Broken Arrow (Okla.) Police Department.

Through a concerted investigation by the Broken Arrow and Siloam Springs Police Departments, officers were able to locate Hamett and the victim at a hotel in Siloam Springs, where they determined Hamett was holding the victim against her will, the release states. Officers found him in possession of a firearm and ammunition, along with Taser cartridges, and Hamett was arrested for violation of a protective order.

At an August 2020 press conference announcing Justice Department domestic violence funding awards, Henin shared her story of survival and recognized the 28 domestic violence warriors who helped her escape a violent marriage and who ultimately held Hamett accountable for his crimes. Those who assisted her were law enforcement, victim services agencies, friends and family.

As she ended her story, Henin said, "In June 2020, [Randy Hamett] won an appeal on a procedural technicality, so he will be re-tried in federal court. Am I worried? No, I still have faith in God and confidence in the trained professionals who are fighting for my long-term protection. He may have had a dark plan to control and silence me, but there was obviously a greater plan at work. That plan included meeting extraordinary people who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving others. I will always be grateful to them and to those who provide resources to domestic violence victims."

Hamett was previously convicted in federal court for the kidnapping, but the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed his conviction and ordered a new trial. In a 2-1 decision, the appellate court found that the trial judge had "erred in finding that Mr. Hamett knowingly and intelligently waived his right to counsel" at his July 2018 trial, the release states.

"I am thankful for the work of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeff Gallant and Devon Lash in securing today's conviction," said Johnson. "Devon volunteered to join our team from the Eastern District of New York as this office took on an exponential increase in cases. This week was her first trial as a federal prosecutor, and I couldn't be more proud of her performance in court."

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Broken Arrow Police and Siloam Springs Police Departments, and the Rogers State University Police.