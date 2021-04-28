Lady Panthers' season ends at Van Buren

The Siloam Springs softball team's season came to an end Monday with a doubleheader loss at Van Buren.

Van Buren won the first game 15-0 and finished the sweep with a 10-0 win in the second game.

In game one, Van Buren scored five runs in the top of the first inning and six more in the second to take an 11-0 lead. The Lady Pointers scored four in the bottom of the fourth for the 15-run mercy rule.

The Lady Pointers had 20 hits, including four from Ashlyn Michael and three each from Hailey Allen, Ember Caldwell and Belle Brown. Caldwell hit a home run.

Jaden Farmer and Faith Howie each had base hits for the Lady Panthers.

Van Buren scored three runs in the first and second innings of game two to go up 6-0. Van Buren added four more runs in the bottom of the fourth and held Siloam Springs scoreless in the fifth for the 10-run rule win.

Riley Lowrey had two hits and four RBIs, including a home run, for Van Buren.

Farmer, Maggie Torres and Brooke Smith each had base hits for Siloam Springs.

The Lady Panthers' season ends with a 2-25 record overall and 0-14 mark in 5A-West Conference play.