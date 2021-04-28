Plant sale supports FFA

Siloam Springs FFA members are selling the plants they've raised in the school greenhouse to the public as a fundraiser.

The annual plant sale began on Tuesday and is scheduled to continue from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. It will take place on the sidewalk along the high school agriculture building parking lot.

The sale will include a variety of annual bedding plants, vegetables, succulents and house plants that middle school and high school agriculture students grew this year, according to teacher Kendra Woodlee. Students learn basic plant care skills, responsibility, work ethic and marketing skills from participating in the sale, she said.

Money raised from the plant sale helps the local FFA chapter hold activities and events throughout the school year, Woodlee said.

This year, the fundraiser will be a no contact sale. All the plants will be outside the building and customers will be able to drive up, make their selection and place their money in the provided drop box.