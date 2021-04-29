Face masks to become optional in Siloam Springs Schools

Wearing face masks will be optional for Siloam Springs School District students starting on May 1.

School board members voted unanimously during a special meeting on Thursday to rescind the district's face mask policy, which was originally adopted in July. All other covid-19 protocols will remain in place, including limiting visitors to school buildings, social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

School board members voted three to two on April 8 to keep the district's mask policy in place for the rest of the year.

The reasoning for reversing the policy now includes changes to state and federal guidelines and laws, according to information Wiggins presented to the school board.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed the statewide face mask mandate to expire on March 31, Wiggins said. Then on April 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed guidance for mask wearing, especially for those who are fully vaccinated, he said. The Arkansas Department of Health has also relaxed quarantine guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated, he said.

More than 50 percent of school employees have been vaccinated and students over the age of 16 have also had the opportunity to be vaccinated, Wiggins said.

Hutchinson's signature of SB 590 on Thursday also played a part in the decision, Wiggins said. The new law prohibits any state agency, entity or political subdivision, including schools, from requiring the wearing of face coverings. It goes into effect on July 1, he said.

There are very few places in the community outside of school where face masks are still required, Wiggins said. Additionally, the district has only had around three positive covid-19 cases since spring break, said Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.

"The threat is still out there, I don't think the threat is nearly as prevalent as it has been at other times during the school year and I think at this time, I would like to recommend we rescind the face mask policy and go masks optional the remaining four weeks of school," Wiggins said.