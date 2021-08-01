Arrests and citations

July 19

• Matthew Nathaniel Israel, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Destiny Starr Roberts, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Heather Beth Vanderburg, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 20

• Hugh Desmond Grant II, 21, arrested in connection with residential burglary; terroristic threatening.

• Harley James Hoffman, 34, cited in connection with striking fixtures or other property upon highway.

• John Paul Turner, 31, arrested in connection with assault - third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ricky Dewayne Humphries, 53, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brittany Marie Garcia, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Desarae Michelle Nail, 31, arrested in connection with furnishing prohibited articles; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; possession of a controlled substance; seat belt use required; no child safety seat; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

• Kelly Lynn Battiest, 23, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal contempt; failure to appear; seat belt use required.

• Rusty Wyitt Felter, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Kenneth Figueroa-Borges, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

July 21

• Michael Matthew Marquez, 24, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; speeding; failure to appear.

• Tiffani Marie Colmenero, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• David Lee Speed, 34, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; failure to appear.

• Rebecca Diane Carnell, 34, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Anna Lucia Gilbert Hernandez, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

July 22

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Mickey Dean Patterson, 64, cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 23

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Joseph Albert Dye, 34, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection x2; criminal contempt.

• Dustin Joe Elmore, 27, arrested in connection with theft of property x2.

• Dustin Joe Elmore, 27 arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Margaret Mary Fields, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Rudy Lynn Morris Sr, 67, cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 24

• Erika Janette Cortez, 26, arrested in connection with resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• James Bradley Watkins, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Lisa Marie Lyons, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear x2.

July 25

• Brian Anthony Williamson, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jessica Renee Russell, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.