Community Digest

Church to celebrate 150th anniversary

Weddington Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Former Pastor Leon Gregory will be the keynote speaker. Local singer and musician Tammy Chastain will provide special music. There will be a special time of sharing the church's history of serving the Weddington Community, as well as memories by former pastors, members and guests. The church is located at 19445 Weddington Church Road, Fayetteville, AR 72704. For further information check out the church's Facebook page or call 479-220-8028.

SSWG to meet in August

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild will meet at 5:30 Monday, August 9, at First Baptist Church, west entrance.

The program will consist of various writers reading poems and prose that they have written. August assignments are on the topic "Looking Into the Mirror." Prose entries up to 750 words, and poetry - a Shakespearean Sonnet limited to 32 lines should be emailed to [email protected] by Aug. 1.

The Writers will hold a Book Sale and Signing at Burlap & Lace, 702 S. Mt. Olive St., Saturday, July 24 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Parking is available at Jepson Drugs.

Entries are now being received for the Annual Area Roy Chesney Poetry Contest through Aug. 31. The poetry theme is "A Coming Storm." Details are available at https://www.sswritersguild.org.

Roy Chesney Poetry Contest

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild is hosting its 2021 Roy Chesney Poetry Contest.

The contest is open to anyone who lives within 10 miles of Siloam Springs. Entires will be accepted from Aug. 1-31.

The theme is "A Coming Storm" with author's choice of poetic style with a minimum of 14 lines and maximum of 40 lines.

First place is a prize of $500, second place $300, third place $200 and first-time entrant winner earns a price of $200.

Awards will be announced at a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at First Baptist Church, Siloam Springs.

Contest entry guidlines can be found at www.sswritersguild.org.

For additional information, contact Ted Weathers at [email protected]

Portion of Dogwood Springs Trail closed

City crews will block part of Dogwood Springs Trail behind La-Z-Boy ballfields on Lincoln Street. This will allow staff to upgrade the transmission line and is projected to take about four weeks.

Fall Sports Registration

The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County is now taking registrations for all fall sports. Early registration will last through May and go through the summer. Parents can register their child online or find more information at www.bgcwbc.org. Registration cost is $60 per child.

Sports offered include cheer leading for kindergarten through seventh grade, girls volleyball for third through sixth grade, flag football for kindergarten through sixth grade, and tackle football for second through sixth grade.

Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at The Assembly, 2909 Cheri Whitlock Dr. Celebrate Recovery is a program for people in all kinds of habits and hangups. Anyone wanting more information may contact Rhonda Gentry at 479-215-6311.

Master Naturalists accepting applications

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small group, socially distanced field time is also planned. For more information, visit nwamn.org.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall (Community Building) in downtown Siloam Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. Game prices are very reasonable and the chances to win are great. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for, including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Bookstore at the Library

The Bookstore at the Library is open on Monday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The bookstore seeks donations of good used books, CDs, and DVDs. For extra large donations, an appointment is needed; please phone 479-524-6074 and leave a call-back message. The bookstore features good books in all genres for all ages, CDs and DVDs, most priced under $2.

Friends of the Library, which operates the bookstore, seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join their organization and further its mission by volunteering or fundraising. Information about membership is available at the library.

Tornado Siren Testing

The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed. Should cloudy weather, rain or other inclement weather occur on a test day, testing will be delayed one day, until completed.

SSRH Auxiliary volunteer drive

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the information desk, obstetrics department, radiology department, surgery department and materials management. The Auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application or call Donna Conger for more information at 479-373-6428.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist those trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their families. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact 479-373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected]

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers, donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 238-3612 for more information.