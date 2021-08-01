Looking for a few good applicants

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Frank Fullerton (left), from Pipelife Jet Stream helps Schwans Representative Madison Perry set up a sign advertising jobs for the retail food delivery company at the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Job Fair held Friday at Simmons Great Hall on John Brown University's Campus. Schwans has multiple positions open and is looking for qualified candidates to fill them.

Dennis Leroy (left), a city employee with the water and wastewater division, poses with Officer DeAndra Strickland, Human Resources Manager Misty McGlothin, and HR Generalist Abi Davis at the Siloam Springs Chamber Job Fair on Friday at Simmons Great Hall at John Brown University. The city is hiring for multiple positions including Heavy Equipment Operator, Firefighter/EMT and Parks Maintenance.

Gates personnel Karen Lingle-Jenkins (left), and Kyle Brown wait for people to come apply for open positions within the company. Gates has been a staple in Siloam Springs since 1976 and is now looking to expand its staff by participating in the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Job Fair on Friday at Simmons Great Hall at John Brown University. Gates is hiring for multiple positions at its Siloam Springs facility.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

