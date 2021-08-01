Obituaries

Kaylee Brooke Brewer, 30, of Twin Oaks, Okla., died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah, Okla.

She was born Dec. 2, 1990 in Siloam Springs, Ark. She attended Kansas (Okla.) Public Schools.

She enjoyed reading, riding horses, singing, listening to music, cooking and writing in her journal.

She is survived by her two sons, Rowan Poteet of Chouteau, Okla.; and Colt Thompson of Tulsa, Okla; her mom and dad, Teresa Carnes and Mike Carnes of Chouteau, Okla.; fiancé, Steven Thompson of Oaks, Okla.; one brother, Colton Carnes of Chouteau; grandmother, Sandy Hensley of Twin Oaks and grandparents, Gene and Debbie Carnes of Chouteau; several family members and many other loved ones.

A funeral service was held Friday, July 30, 2021, at Leach First Baptist Church of Leach, Okla., with pastor Skip Hanvey officiating. Burial followed at the Kansas Cemetery in Kansas, Okla.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

Katherine Kay O'Leary

Katherine Kay O'Leary, age 64, of Kansas, Okla., died on July 28, 2021, at her home.

She was born on Aug. 4, 1956, in Salina, Kan., to Carl Glass Sr., and Cordelia (Connor) Glass.

She grew up in Kansas, Okla., and worked as a dairy farmer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Joseph Glass.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert, of the home; two daughters, Carrie Steele and husband Cory, of Kansas, Okla., and Wendy Cockrell and husband Jeremy, also of Kansas, Okla.; three grandchildren; one brother, Carl Glass Jr. and wife Deanna, of Miami, Okla.; and one sister Vicki Jones and husband Paul, of Guthrie, Okla.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross Blood Bank, at www.redcross.org, or at your local blood bank.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.