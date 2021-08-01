Publication picks Panthers to finish fifth in 6A-West

The Siloam Springs Panthers are ranked No. 11 in Class 6A going into the 2021 football season and picked to finish fifth in the 6A-West Conference, according to one state publication.

The 29th annual Hooten's Arkansas Football book recently hit stores and features a two-page spread on the Panthers, who went 4-7 and finished sixth in the 6A-West Conference in 2020.

Defending 6A state champion Greenwood and state runner-up Lake Hamilton are picked first and second in the 6A-West Conference by the league coaches, respecitively, and No. 1 and No. 2 overall in Class 6A.

Benton, El Dorado, Jonesboro, Little Rock Parkview, Sylvan Hills, Searcy and West Memphis round out the top 10, followed by Siloam Springs, Marion, Van Buren, Mountain Home, Russellville and Sheridan.

Benton was picked third in the 6A-West by the league coaches, while Parkview was fourth, Siloam Springs fifth, Mountain Home sixth, Van Buren seventh and Russellville eighth.

Senior offensive lineman Jace Sutulovich was listed on the 2021 Super Team as well as being ranked the 28th top recruit in the state.

Several Panthers were listed under Class 6A's Unheralded Stars, including quarterback Hunter Talley, tight end Brendan Lashley, offensive linemen Martin Reyes and Alexis Miranda, defensive linemen J.P. Wills and Tyler Johnson, linebacker Caden McHaney and safety Christian Ledeker.

This year's Hooten's Arkansas Football book features all 187 football-playing high schools in the state.

The cover story for the 432-page book goes in-depth with Warren native and Arkansas Razorback receiver Treylon Burks. The book also details Des Arc's rise in Class 2A as the Eagles chase their first state championship since 1976.

The book also previews state college football and the Southeastern Conference.

Hooten's picks the Arkansas Razorbacks to finish sixth in the SEC West.

Alabama is tabbed to win the SEC West, followed by Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas and Mississippi State. Georgia is picked to win the SEC Eastern Division, followed by Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Arkansas State is ranked fifth in the Sun Belt and 102nd nationally. Coastal Carolina is picked to win the Sun Belt, followed by Louisiana-Lafayette, Appalachian State and Georgia State.

Alabama is Hooten's preseason No. 1 team, followed by Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State. Arkansas is picked 40th nationally.

Ouachita Baptist is picked to win the Great American Conference, followed by Harding, Henderson State, Oklahoma Baptist and Arkansas Tech.

Hooten's high school favorites to win it all in 2021 are Bryant in Class 7A, Greenwood in Class 6A, Pulaski Academy in Class 5A, Shiloh Christian in Class 4A, Prescott in Class 3A and Des Arc in Class 2A.

The book is published annually by Hooten Publishing, Inc., of Benton and is available at Walmart, Harps and Walgreens in Siloam Springs.