No headline

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: TV THEME SONGS

ACROSS

1. ____'s razor

6. Credit card-related acronym

9. Goes with rave

13. Garlic mayo

14. "Jack and the Beanstalk" exclamation

15. Echo sounder

16. Beauty shop

17. European Economic Community

18. Falstaffian in body

19. *"Scooby-Dooby-Doo, where are you? We got some work ____ ____ ____"

21. *"So no one told you life was gonna be ____ ____"

23. Pocket watch chain

24. Uncouth one

25. Place to get a massage

28. Boozer

30. Pie nuts

35. Sharpen

37. Orange powder drink mix

39. Tennis-affected joint

40. Bright thought

41. Reputation-damaging gossip

43. Symphony member

44. Famous Beethoven symphony

46. Microsoft browser

47. "Young Frankenstein" leading actor

48. Dines at home

50. Telephoned

52. Up to present time

53. Neat

55. Diamond stat

57. *"Gee, our old ____ ran great, those were the days"

61. *"Let's ride with the family down the street through the courtesy of Fred's ____ ____"

65. Loosen laces

66. Opposite of vend

68. Kind of artery

69. One Beatle

70. Recipe amt.

71. Opposite of atonal

72. *"Where the kisses are hers and ____ and his, Three's company too"

73. Sigma Alpha Epsilon

74. Rosetta Stone, e.g.

Down

1. Brewer's kiln

2. "Ta-ta!" in Italy

3. *"If you're out on the road feeling lonely, and so ____"

4. Remote in manner

5. S.S. ____ of "Gilligan's Island"

6. Not many (2 words)

7. *"Movin' on up to the east side, we finally got a piece of the ____"

8. Right-hand page

9. Schneider and Reiner

10. Afresh

11. Astronaut's insignia

12. Three pointer

15. Evening party

20. Sad newspaper notices

22. Goes with skip and a jump

24. Without a trace of moisture (2 words)

25. *"Everybody's got a special kind of story, everybody finds a way to ____"

26. Podium, pl.

27. Concerning, archaic

29. *"Sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your ____"

31. Heidi's "Magic Wooden Shoe"

32. The Beatles' "____ Road"

33. Not a soul (2 words)

34. *"Sunny day, sweepin' the clouds away on my way to where the air is ____"

36. "Good ____" cooking show

38. Lady nÈe Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta

42. Extend subscription

45. Infamous German leader

49. Naught

51. Barley kernels

54. Financial woes

56. Where there's trouble?

57. Verdant

58. Initial stake

59. Hollywood Walk of Fame honor

60. A snob puts them on

61. Use a keyboard

62. Marine eagle

63. Bibliographical abbr.

64. *"Just sit right back and you'll hear a ____"

67. *"Oh boy it's swell to say, Good morning ____!"