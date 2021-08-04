No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.
-----------------------------------------------
STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: TV THEME SONGS
ACROSS
1. ____'s razor
6. Credit card-related acronym
9. Goes with rave
13. Garlic mayo
14. "Jack and the Beanstalk" exclamation
15. Echo sounder
16. Beauty shop
17. European Economic Community
18. Falstaffian in body
19. *"Scooby-Dooby-Doo, where are you? We got some work ____ ____ ____"
21. *"So no one told you life was gonna be ____ ____"
23. Pocket watch chain
24. Uncouth one
25. Place to get a massage
28. Boozer
30. Pie nuts
35. Sharpen
37. Orange powder drink mix
39. Tennis-affected joint
40. Bright thought
41. Reputation-damaging gossip
43. Symphony member
44. Famous Beethoven symphony
46. Microsoft browser
47. "Young Frankenstein" leading actor
48. Dines at home
50. Telephoned
52. Up to present time
53. Neat
55. Diamond stat
57. *"Gee, our old ____ ran great, those were the days"
61. *"Let's ride with the family down the street through the courtesy of Fred's ____ ____"
65. Loosen laces
66. Opposite of vend
68. Kind of artery
69. One Beatle
70. Recipe amt.
71. Opposite of atonal
72. *"Where the kisses are hers and ____ and his, Three's company too"
73. Sigma Alpha Epsilon
74. Rosetta Stone, e.g.
Down
1. Brewer's kiln
2. "Ta-ta!" in Italy
3. *"If you're out on the road feeling lonely, and so ____"
4. Remote in manner
5. S.S. ____ of "Gilligan's Island"
6. Not many (2 words)
7. *"Movin' on up to the east side, we finally got a piece of the ____"
8. Right-hand page
9. Schneider and Reiner
10. Afresh
11. Astronaut's insignia
12. Three pointer
15. Evening party
20. Sad newspaper notices
22. Goes with skip and a jump
24. Without a trace of moisture (2 words)
25. *"Everybody's got a special kind of story, everybody finds a way to ____"
26. Podium, pl.
27. Concerning, archaic
29. *"Sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your ____"
31. Heidi's "Magic Wooden Shoe"
32. The Beatles' "____ Road"
33. Not a soul (2 words)
34. *"Sunny day, sweepin' the clouds away on my way to where the air is ____"
36. "Good ____" cooking show
38. Lady nÈe Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta
42. Extend subscription
45. Infamous German leader
49. Naught
51. Barley kernels
54. Financial woes
56. Where there's trouble?
57. Verdant
58. Initial stake
59. Hollywood Walk of Fame honor
60. A snob puts them on
61. Use a keyboard
62. Marine eagle
63. Bibliographical abbr.
64. *"Just sit right back and you'll hear a ____"
67. *"Oh boy it's swell to say, Good morning ____!"