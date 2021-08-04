Photo submitted Downtown Dance Studio's dance troupe competed in the World Dance Championship on Monday at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. Downtown Dance's troupe did not make the Top Five and are not sure what their standings were because anything below the Top Five is not announced, said Downtown Dance Studio's Owner Alexandra Simpson. The dance troupe performed a routine called Gone Away which honored military veterans, Simpson said. The dance troupe hopes to be able to return to the World Dance Championship next year, Simpson said.

Print Headline: Dance team performs in New Jersey

