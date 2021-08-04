PHOTOS: Governor visits Siloam Springs

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Governor Asa Hutchinson addresses a local resident's concerns related to the coronavirus vaccine during his Covid Conversation held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Several members of the audience voiced their objections to the vaccine and the possibility of a new mask mandate during the governor's talk.
Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Secretary of Health Dr. Jose R. Romero (right), addresses a medical question regarding the coronavirus vaccine as Deputy Mayor Reid Carroll looks on. Romero fielded several questions from audience members about the vaccine, its ingredients and where and when the vaccine was made.