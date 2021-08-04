Learning safety

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs firefighters put out a demonstration fire that was used to teach 24 visiting students and professors how to use a fire extinguisher. John Leeman, the owner of Leeman Geophysical said the training was held because during the course of research accidental fires can happen. Each participant had the opportunity to put out a fire, Leeman said.
Learning safetyby Marc Hayot | August 4, 2021 at 5:26 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader A total of 24 graduate students and professors from all over the nation attended a week-long training taught by John Leeman PhD of Leeman Geophysical, Leeman said. The purpose of the courses are to show graduate students how to build things in order to make their research better and how things work, Leeman said. This is the first year Leeman held this course and he hopes to continue in the years to come.
