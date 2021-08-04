A Big Difference

"If the author doesn't exist, what difference does it make if someone obeys or disobeys its contents?"

This is the type of question one might expect from a child, but it was asked by Charles Yancey in his Letter to the Editor on July 28.

Europe and England suffered more than 1,500 years of Christian atrocities: Torturing, burning, and hanging atheists, heretics and witches and warring between sects, i.e., the recent warring between Catholics and Protestants in Ireland.

Witches, mostly women, murdered by the thousands, 20 hung in Salem, Mass., all because Moses wrote, "Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live." Exodus 22:18. Most enlightened adults know that witches who can cast evil spells do not exist.

Chris Hill, the leader of the 3% Christian Militia in Georgia, and his troops train for house-to-house combat with military style weapons. When asked with whom they will battle, he replied, "Atheists and communists." Christian militias exist in every state although illegal, most operate with impunity. Atheists do not have militias, most are at home with their families not expecting combat.

Christian Militias attacked the Capitol on January 6, incited by Donald Trump, whom God calls a liar (1 John 1:6) and who calls God a liar. (1 John 1:10). They believed Trump's Big Lie and Trump was empowered by millions of deceived and deluded White Nationalist Christians.

2 Thessalonians 2:3 KJV, "[T]hat day shall not come, except there come a falling away first," These fallen Christians will perish, "because they received not the love of the truth, And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie." (Verses 10-11).

In Matthew 24:10-12 NIV Jesus says, "many will turn away from the faith, hate each other - many false prophets will appear and deceive many people," (and) "the love of most will grow cold,"

All but the "elect" (the few who have found the narrow gate) are deceived. Verse 24.

1 Timothy 4:3-4 KJV also speaks of these White Nationalist Christians with "itching ears" who will not listen to the truth, but only conspiracy theories.

The elect is "from every race, tribe, nation, and language, and they stood before the throne and before the Lamb." Revelation 7:9 CEV. No White Nationalist Christian qualifies.

I do not want to be murdered by any of these delusional Christians.

These make big differences Yancey's delusional mind likely cannot grasp.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs