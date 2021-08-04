LIBRARY MUSINGS: Congratulations to our Summer Reading 2021 Readers!

Summer is behind us, and this means Summer Reading 2021 – Tails & Tales has concluded! We had 165 participants that read 3 or more hours in the preschool-young adult age range. We had many adults participate as well. Congratulations to our participants and our top three readers in each category!

The top three readers in the Pre-K division were Kruz Viramontes, Zeni Edwards and Zephen Dennis. The top three readers in the Children's division were Kadesh Edwards, Corwin Dennis and Isaiah Traxel. The top three readers in the Teen division were Sherlyn Silva Hernandez, Cesar Silva Hernandez and Carys Jones. The top three readers in the adult division were Julia Wilson, Sarah Traxel and Krystal Lindsey.

August means preparation for and starting a new school year for many people. The public library has many resources that can assist students and teachers with assignments that lie ahead.

However, learning is for everyone! Universal Classes is a resource that allows participants to take classes. Some of these classes include Italian Cooking, Memory Improvement, The Art of Breathing, and Creating WordPress Websites. You will need to register for this service using your library card if you have not already done so. TumbleBooks is a service for elementary age children. This service provides books that are read to children or books that children can read on-line. You will need to obtain the app from an app store and provide the information they need including your library card number to use this service. ArkansasLibrary2Go is our e-book service, but they have much more than e-books. You can download magazines, audiobooks, and DVDs as well. You can search for items according to age range so this means children and teens can go to their age divisions.

In addition, we have digital resources that you can check out. You do not need to have a library card for most of these services. I highlight two or three resources every month. Some of these resources change periodically so check this page often! We have resources for children, young adults and adults, and Arkansas resources. The Traveler's Database through the Arkansas State Library has been updated. I won't highlight the Arkansas resources this month, but I can tell you all of them have excellent information and some of them have ideas for Arkansas road trips!

"Digital Resources" highlighted in August include:

• HighLights Kids - This site promotes children becoming their "best selves" by using their creativity and imagination; developing their reading, thinking, and reasoning skills; and learning to treat others with respect, kindness, and sensitivity.

• Youngzine - This site lets later elementary children and young adults explore current news in a format like World Book.

• Smithsonian Libraries - The Smithsonian Libraries promotes new ideas through knowledge sharing. They play a dynamic role in advancing scientific and cultural understanding and in preserving America's heritage.

August is also a great time to unwind and relax before your fall commitments begin. Check out a fun book to read! We are featuring ocean reads for adults in August. Check out these books that are floating in the ocean. The author, Isabel Allende is featured in the author display that is located at the circulation desk. We have new books prominently displayed in the adult, young adult, and children's areas of the library. If you would like the library to possibly get an item that we don't currently have, then place a request with the staff at the front desk and we will see if this is something we will order. You will get a call when the item comes in or if we decide the item will not be ordered.

Fall programming is slated to begin the week of Labor Day. Please check out the next Library Musings for more details. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten and the Adult Reading Challenge are year around programs.

August will also feature a get to know your library staff display which will be housed in the display case. Get to know what our likes, dislikes, and something else very interesting about each staff member!

Virtual programming is available for preschoolers through young adults. Please check www.siloamsprings.com/library under the digital resources tab for links to Facebook, Siloam Springs Public Library Children's Programming, and Instagram for these programs.

Please visit the Library's Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library's blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the Library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at [email protected] for more information about what the library has to offer.

The library hours are now 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service is being offered 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

And as always, we will see you at the library!

"Librarians are just like search engines, except they smile and they talk to me and they don't give me paid-for advertising when they are trying to help. And they have actual hearts." -- Matt Haig

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.