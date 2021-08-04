Obituaries for Herald-Leader Aug. 4, 2021

Jerry Wilton Ford

Jerry Wilton Ford, 72, of Siloam Springs, Ark., passed away at his home on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

He was born on Oct. 11, 1948, in Siloam Springs.

He was the son of Lt. Col. Sherman W Ford and Laverne Agnew Ford.

He married Ginette L Chasse on May 8, 1970, in St. Agatha, Maine. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after delivering the mail for many years but also had worked in retail for Walmart and Popeyes. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf and poker, going to fishing tournaments, and bird watching, He loved spending time with his grandchildren, especially taking them fishing and target shooting. He enjoyed black and white photography including developing the pictures himself. He served with Honor in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, Ginette Ford of the home; one daughter, Nikki Earp and husband Paul of Siloam Springs; two grandchildren; two brothers, John Ford of Garfield, Ark., and Roy Ford of Gravette, Ark.; along with many other family and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs. Pastor Dennis Cottrell will officiate the service, with burial being held at the Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors.

David Montague Orr

David Montague "Monty" Orr, 68, of Watts, Okla., died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home.

He was born on March 26, 1953, in Hattiesburg, Miss. He was the son of Glenn Edward Orr Sr. and Margaret Erie Miller Orr.

He was a telephone technician for the Qwest Telecommunications in Colorado for many years. He was a woodworker who loved to fish and hunt. He was a great storyteller and was always a very generous person.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Pelton of the home; his mother, Margaret Orr of Texas; one son David Orr and wife Natasha of Colorado; two daughters, Gianna Orr and Patrice Cray of Colorado; two step daughters, Jennifer Pelton and husband Kevin Thompson of Washington, and Christina Pelton of Texas; one brother Glenn Orr Jr and wife Sherry of Colorado; two sisters, Mary Weldon and husband Gary of Texas, and Phyllis Walker and husband Lee of Arkansas; and one granddaughter, Jillianna Cray.

Marcia Lee Pritchard

Marcia Lee Pritchard, 75, of Gravette, died on Aug. 1, 2021, at her home.

She was born on March 19, 1946, in Maysville, to Guy and Josephine Ward. She grew up in Maysville and worked as a bank teller at the Bank of Gravette. She enjoyed farming, attending church and going to her Bible groups.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Pritchard; her parents; and her three brothers and five sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Dawn Doan, of Gravette; her son, Jerry Lee Pritchard and wife Melinda of Gravette; three grandchildren, Tyler Pritchard, Amanda Barton, and Ross Barton, all of Gravette; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m., at Maysville Bible Church in Maysville, with Pastor Jim Whisenant officiating. Burial will follow at Lee Cemetery in Maysville. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Cory Ray Ward

Cory Ray Ward, 42, of Gentry, died on July 29, 2021, at his home.

He was born April 21, 1979, in Rogers, to Randy Ward and Cindy Sheffield. He grew up in Rogers and worked as a pest control manager for Ace of Blades. He had many hobbies, including fishing, baseball, wrestling and Nascar racing, but mostly spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Randy Ward.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal Ward of the home; three children, Casey, Taylor and Emma; his mother, Cindy Sheffield Ward of Bentonville; one brother, Aaron Ward and wife Christina of Gentry.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Trinity Pentecostal Church in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Mike Whorton officiating. Burial followed at Springtown Cemetery in Springtown.

