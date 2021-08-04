Sign in
Senior Center Menu

August 4, 2021 at 5:23 a.m.

Aug. 4-6

W – Beef Brisket, chuck wagon corn, fried okra, Texas toast, fruit cocktail

TH – Chicken strips w/sauce, French fries, peas & carrots, hushpuppies

F – Pulled pork Au Jus, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, roll, cobbler

Aug. 9-13

M – Beef taco salad w/corn chips, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, carrot cake

T – BBQ chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, fruited gelatin, bread

W – Salisbury steak w/gravy, mashed potatoes/gravy, Normandy veggies, pineapple tidbits, roll

TH – Glazed chicken, black eyed peas, seasoned spinach, bread

F – Smoked sausage w/sauerkraut & onions, roasted new potatoes, cornbread, frosted cake

Aug. 16-20

M – Grilled chicken sandwich, steak fries, lett/tom/pickle, strawberries, ice cream

T – Cheeseburger on bun, lett/tom/onion, bag of chips, baked beans, fruit cup

W – Baked ham, great northern beans, broccoli w/cheese, bread, mandarin oranges

TH – Baked chicken, buttered corn, French green beans, chocolate cake w/icing

F – Swiss steak w/tomato gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned greens, biscuit

Aug. 23-27

M – Sloppy Joe/bun, tater tots, corn, rice Krispy bar

T – Chicken fried chicken w/gravy, mashed potatoes, lemon broccoli, dinner roll, cookie

W – Vegetable soup w/crackers, ½ turkey sandwich, lettuce & tomato, fruit cup

TH – Speedy beef stroganoff w/noodles, Cali veggies, blushing pears

F – Pork roast w/gravy, sweet potatoes, buttered corn, roll

Aug. 30-31

M – Chicken rice casserole, Italian green beans, tossed salad w/dressing, cranberry crunch

T – Sliced roast beef, new potatoes, mixed veggies, dinner roll, German chocolate cake

Senior Center Menu



