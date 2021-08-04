Senior Center Menu

Aug. 4-6
W – Beef Brisket, chuck wagon corn, fried okra, Texas toast, fruit cocktail
TH – Chicken strips w/sauce, French fries, peas & carrots, hushpuppies
F – Pulled pork Au Jus, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, roll, cobbler
Aug. 9-13
M – Beef taco salad w/corn chips, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, carrot cake
T – BBQ chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, fruited gelatin, bread
W – Salisbury steak w/gravy, mashed potatoes/gravy, Normandy veggies, pineapple tidbits, roll
TH – Glazed chicken, black eyed peas, seasoned spinach, bread
F – Smoked sausage w/sauerkraut & onions, roasted new potatoes, cornbread, frosted cake
Aug. 16-20
M – Grilled chicken sandwich, steak fries, lett/tom/pickle, strawberries, ice cream
T – Cheeseburger on bun, lett/tom/onion, bag of chips, baked beans, fruit cup
W – Baked ham, great northern beans, broccoli w/cheese, bread, mandarin oranges
TH – Baked chicken, buttered corn, French green beans, chocolate cake w/icing
F – Swiss steak w/tomato gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned greens, biscuit
Aug. 23-27
M – Sloppy Joe/bun, tater tots, corn, rice Krispy bar
T – Chicken fried chicken w/gravy, mashed potatoes, lemon broccoli, dinner roll, cookie
W – Vegetable soup w/crackers, ½ turkey sandwich, lettuce & tomato, fruit cup
TH – Speedy beef stroganoff w/noodles, Cali veggies, blushing pears
F – Pork roast w/gravy, sweet potatoes, buttered corn, roll
Aug. 30-31
M – Chicken rice casserole, Italian green beans, tossed salad w/dressing, cranberry crunch
T – Sliced roast beef, new potatoes, mixed veggies, dinner roll, German chocolate cake