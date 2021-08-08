Arrests and citations

July 26

• Jesse Beeson Wilson, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Kelby Lee King, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; financial identity fraud -- nonfinancial identity fraud.

• Amanda Dawn Belyeu, 26, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 27

• Beza Eliana Gumm, 20, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Braxton Layne Mentzel, 20, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

• Bryan Eric Rhode, 36, arrested in connection with probation violation warrant; failure to appear.

• Tina Marlene Martin, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Stephen Austin Simco, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

July 28

• James Andrew Crawley, 32, arrested in connection with failure to c0mply with registration and reporting requirements.

• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; terroristic threatening.

• Tina Marlene Martin, 34, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property x2.

• Justin Dewayne Bird, 36, arrested in connection with accelerated CT1 driving of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

• Jeffrey James Perryman, 44, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Theral Lynn King Sr, 47, cited in connection with warrant; failure to appear.

• Paula Dee Harris, 57, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

July 29

• Peter Murphy Taber Jr, 29, arrested in connection with breaking or entering.

• Alex Matthew Lujan, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 30

• Joel Justus Slaton, 19, cited in connection with harassment.

• Jason Dewayne Pack, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Julie Yvonne Chmielewski, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Charles Anthony Holahta, 40, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

• Odessa Selina Palmer, 32, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

July 31

• Annette Arlene Day, 48, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

August 1

• Kenneth Ray Boyd, 59, arrested in connection with forgery; financial fraud -- on financial identity fraud.

August 2

• Brian James Mayhew, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.