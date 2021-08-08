Arrests and citations

July 26
• Jesse Beeson Wilson, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Kelby Lee King, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; financial identity fraud -- nonfinancial identity fraud.
• Amanda Dawn Belyeu, 26, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 27
• Beza Eliana Gumm, 20, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Braxton Layne Mentzel, 20, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.
• Bryan Eric Rhode, 36, arrested in connection with probation violation warrant; failure to appear.
• Tina Marlene Martin, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Stephen Austin Simco, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
July 28
• James Andrew Crawley, 32, arrested in connection with failure to c0mply with registration and reporting requirements.
• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; terroristic threatening.
• Tina Marlene Martin, 34, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property x2.
• Justin Dewayne Bird, 36, arrested in connection with accelerated CT1 driving of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
• Jeffrey James Perryman, 44, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Theral Lynn King Sr, 47, cited in connection with warrant; failure to appear.
• Paula Dee Harris, 57, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
July 29
• Peter Murphy Taber Jr, 29, arrested in connection with breaking or entering.
• Alex Matthew Lujan, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.
July 30
• Joel Justus Slaton, 19, cited in connection with harassment.
• Jason Dewayne Pack, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Julie Yvonne Chmielewski, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Charles Anthony Holahta, 40, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.
• Odessa Selina Palmer, 32, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.
July 31
• Annette Arlene Day, 48, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
August 1
• Kenneth Ray Boyd, 59, arrested in connection with forgery; financial fraud -- on financial identity fraud.
August 2
• Brian James Mayhew, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.