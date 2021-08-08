Helping students succeed

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Administrative Assistant Cristal Avalos hands a backpack with school supplies to a family on Thursday at the intermediate school. The event was organized by Bright Futures, a non-profit within the Siloam Springs School District which works to help students succeed. A total of 643 families signed up to get a backpack. Any family which signed up prior to Aug. 1 may pick up its backpack from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Panther Health and Wellness Clinic, said Panther Health and Wellness Center coordinator and Bright Futures coordinator Tiffany Hansen.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday A rack containing backpacks filled with school supplies for seventh-grade students sits waiting for an employee of the Siloam Springs School District to pass out to families who signed up for Bright Futures Backpack Giveaway on Thursday at the intermediate school. School starts on August 16 and Bright Futures wants to make sure all students are equipped to learn properly.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Chief Financial Officer Terri Raskiewicz hands a backpack filled with school supplies to a family that signed up to receive one of the backpacks on Thursday at the intermediate school. The event was organized by Bright Futures, an initiative within the Siloam Springs School District that works to ensure the success of students, according to Tiffany Hansen, the Panther Health and Wellness Center coordinator and Bright Futures coordinator. This year's event was held as a drive-through event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

