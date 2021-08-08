Helping the community

Photo submitted City Administrator Phillip Patterson (left) shakes hands with Michael Butler, treasurer for the Siloam Springs KIA Memorial Committee as committee president Jerry Cavness holds a check for a $1,000 donation made by the KIA Memorial Committee to the city for the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) fishing pier. During the July 20 city board meeting, city directors approved an ordinance committing to building the fishing pier. In the stand-alone photo "Donation for ADA pier," the Herald-Leader incorrectly identified the donation coming from the American Legion. The Herald-Leader apologizes for the error.

