Katrina evacuee calls Siloam Springs home

Cathy Perkins came to Siloam Springs from New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina and found a new life, a husband, and peace of mind.

When Perkins came to Siloam Springs, she found herself in a new life where she didn't have to be judged by the mistakes of the past, she said.

Perkins called the city her own "psychedelic shack" referring to the 1970s' Temptations song.

While Perkins ignores the song's pro-drug message, she appreciates the part of the song that says a person can be what they wanted to be.

"It could be anything you want it to be," Perkins said. "This was my second chance."

Life in the Big Easy

Perkins was born in 1954 and lived in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward, she said. Perkins said life as a child was great. She played kickball, dodge ball and jump rope, as well as turning on the water hydrant at the corner of the street and splashing in it, Perkins said.

"We knew to be out during the daylight and to come in when it got dark," Perkins said. "We slept with our doors open before Betsy and it was never a problem."

In 1965, Perkins survived Hurricane Betsy, she said. When the hurricane hit New Orleans, Perkins said her mother had purchased a house three days earlier.

"I didn't understand the severity of it," Perkins said. "I thought the water would go away and I would get to go back down there in the Ninth Ward, but it didn't go like that."

After Betsy, Perkins, her mother and grandmother moved to another part of the city and Perkins had to go to a new school and make new friends.

As an adult in New Orleans, Perkins worked many different jobs. She worked as a certified nursing assistant and patient advocate at Charity Hospital and then worked as a telephone operator for White Fleet and Yellow Cab companies at the same time, Perkins said.

"I would be working at Yellow Cab and would answer 'White Fleet,' and I'd be there at White Fleet and answer 'Yellow Cab,'" Perkins said with a chuckle. "So I resolved that by saying 'Taxi service, how may I help you?'"

With four kids to raise, Perkins said she needed the two jobs to maintain one paycheck. Perkins said crime was on the rise in New Orleans and related a story about how she came home from work one night to find a dead man propped up on her porch.

Perkins said some of the area's drug dealers shot the man and then propped him up on her porch. In one day's time, there were 11 murders in New Orleans, which was more than the number of casualties in Iraq, Perkins said.

Hurricane Katrina

When Hurricane Katrina hit, Perkins, her then-boyfriend Frank Williams, three of her four children (the fourth, a son, was living in Austin, Texas, at the time) and her sister fled New Orleans.

Perkins' sister first went to Meridian, Miss., then finally to Kentucky, Perkins said. Perkins' daughter, who worked for the Jefferson Parish (La.) Sheriff's office as a nurse, went to Atlanta, Ga.

Perkins, Williams and her two remaining children were taken to Fort Chaffee and then finally to the Baptist Assembly camp outside of Siloam Springs. Perkins said, since she had the biggest mouth, she became the spokesperson for the group.

"I hated the term refugee," Perkins said. "I'm an evacuee due to an uncontrolled act of nature, and it worried me that that's what they referred to us as."

Several businesses like Harps, USA Drug and Walmart helped accommodate the evacuees by getting them foods that they liked and basically tried to make the evacuees comfortable in Siloam Springs, Perkins said.

Perkins, Williams and her one son stayed in Siloam Springs while her daughter went back to New Orleans. Within a month's time, Perkins had a car, job and a place to live she said. In 2016, Perkins' son that stayed with her passed from Cerebral Palsy, she said.

Settling into Siloam Springs

Perkins said she saw a better way of life here than in New Orleans. However, life was not always easy for Perkins. Perkins said she experienced culture shock when she first arrived.

"I was born and raised in a predominantly black city," Perkins said. "Don't get me wrong, I integrated with whites, I had friends that were white, I worked with whites, but as far as moving into a predominantly white community, I wasn't ready for it."

Perkins said she did experience some racism at first and said one time she and Williams were out walking when someone drove by in a pick-up truck and threw a beer can at them.

Perkins said Williams asked the guys in the truck where they got the beer since they couldn't find beer because Benton County was dry at the time and it was a Sunday. The truck backed up and one of the guys asked what Williams had said to them, Perkins said.

When Williams asked his question again, one of the guys jumped off the truck and went to open the truck's toolbox which was filled with ice-cold beer, Perkins said. The man handed Perkins and Williams a beer and ended up becoming one of Williams' friends, Perkins said.

After six months working at Allen Canning, Perkins went to work for the Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital as a cardiac monitor technician, she said. It was during that time, Perkins met her future husband, Stephen.

In March of 2007, Perkins said she was driving to work early when she saw a man walking. Perkins, who had by then separated from Williams, said she had seen the man during her days at the Baptist Assembly camp and asked him if he needed a ride.

The man said yes and Perkins gave him a ride to his friend's house and then left but got turned around, Perkins said. When she saw the man walking again, Perkins asked what happened and the man said his friend was not home, she said.

Perkins gave him a ride back to the Super 7 motel where the man was staying and she called him later on that night, she said. The two talked all night and started seeing each other and eventually married.

When the two got married on Sept. 22, the Balloon Closet had just opened and given them their place settings for the wedding, and Spring Valley Apartments (where Perkins was living at the time) let Perkins' family use one of the model apartments for them to stay in, Perkins said.

Perkins left the hospital after five-and-a-half years because she missed a full lead test, she said. Perkins went to work at Baldor in Westville, Okla., for a short period of time but couldn't handle driving the curves in the road during the dark, she said.

After leaving Baldor, Perkins took a job at the unemployment office as part of a senior citizen's program, which gave her employment for four years, she said.

A new path

Perkins has been working from home babysitting when Rose Sparrow, her former supervisor from the unemployment office, called her in May and asked if she could help Cecelia Dorko with a new non-profit organization she had started called NWA Second Stage Transition, Perkins said.

NWA Second Stage Transition helps encourage transformation to individuals who are willing to break the bondage of abuse to find hope and take control of their lives, according to nwasecondstagetransition.org.

The non-profit seeks to strengthen linkages between clients and community-based resources to prevent the progression of abuse, addiction and homelessness, the website states.

Perkins met with Cecelia and became passionate about the program, she said.

"I just told her this program is so needed," Perkins said. "I really want to see Cecelia's program work."

Dorko made Perkins the Community Outreach Volunteer, Perkins said. Perkins tried to get the Siloam Springs Municipal Court to refer people to the program, she said. She also reached out to Walmart for donations. So far, Walmart has not responded but Perkins is hopeful, she said.

Perkins had her daughter-in-law, who teaches people how to write grants, connect with Dorko to help her write grants.

The future

Perkins laughed at the thought of the future and said she doesn't know. Her primary focus is NWA Second Stage Transition.

Perkins said she talked to Lindsey Taylor, the director of community development for the Chamber of Commerce, to see about holding a fundraiser and is trying to reach out to the news media to do a story on the non-profit.

Presently, Perkins is happy to be in Siloam Springs. She found God, a husband, and peace of mind.

"When you've got peace of mind, you're rich," Perkins said. "You may not have a penny but, if you have peace of mind, you are blessed."