Learning how to build their own equipment

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Steve Adams (right), a graduate student in geology from the University of Oklahoma, welds a piece of metal while John Blackman of Leeman Geophysical observes. This week, approximately 24 graduate students came to Siloam Springs to learn how to build their own scientific equipment when in the field. Adams said he learned how to streamline the design process, which will make it easier on him and the contractor who builds the equipment.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Julia Krogh (left), a graduate student in geophysics from the University of California-Santa Cruz, learns how to cut metal while Cody Ulaga from Alternative Designs looks on. This week, approximately 24 graduate students came to Siloam Springs to learn how to build their own scientific equipment in order to conduct research in rugged climates like Antarctica, said John Leeman, the owner of Leeman Geophysical.

