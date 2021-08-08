Obituaries

Billy Fred Cooper

Billy Fred Cooper, 82, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on Aug. 3, 2021, at his home.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1938, in Portales, N.M., to Claude Cooper and Ruth Brown.

He was the owner and operator of Daniels Market in Siloam Springs. He loved animals and collecting train sets. He never met a stranger and loved helping people.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Estep Cooper, of the home; two daughters, Debbie Peoples and husband Donnie, of Huntsville, Ark., and Brenda Poindexter and husband Shane, of Sallisaw, Okla.; two sisters, Claudia Hensley and Marcella Bailey, both of Portales, N.M.; three granddaughters; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, with Pastor Rick Mercer officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Sammy Joe Griffin

Sammy Joe Griffin, 69, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on Aug. 4, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born on Jan. 26, 1952, in Siloam Springs, to Sam Allen Griffin and Helen Maxine Lamon.

He grew up in Siloam Springs and was a retired employee of Gates Manufacturing.

He is survived by daughters, Erin Hughes and husband Michael of Siloam Springs, Heather Ghormley of Siloam Springs, and Arissa Sanders and husband Davey of Gravette, Ark.; and four grandchildren.

Private burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.