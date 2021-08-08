Panthers attend NWA Media Day

SPRINGDALE -- The Siloam Springs football program was well-represented at NWA Media Day at Arvest Ballpark, hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Six Panther seniors and head coach Brandon Craig attended the event, as more than 120 high school football players from 20 different schools participated.

Quarterback Hunter Talley, offensive lineman Jace Sutulovich and tight end/wide receiver Brendan Lashley represented the Panthers' offense, while safety Christian Ledeker, linebacker Caden McHaney and defensive lineman J.P. Wills were on hand for the defense.

"All of these guys have been three-year starters or played multiple seasons for us, so they have great experience," said Craig, who is 14-20 in three seasons at Siloam Springs. "You're going to have to lean on these kind of guys to win football games, and they know it. We're just hoping their leadership carries over to the field and helps us make a big turn in the program."

The Panthers roared out to a 3-1 start in 2020, highlighted by a 20-point thumping of Harrison and a double-overtime victory against Van Buren to open 6A-West Conference play.

But injuries and the covid pandemic derailed the Panthers the rest of the way. A 50-47 come-from-behind win at Russellville was the Panthers' only victory the rest of the way. The team finished 4-7 after a 54-33 loss at El Dorado in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.

A big focus on the offseason has been on the defensive side of the ball, and McHaney feels the team has improved in that area.

"Oh yeah, definitely, better prepared," McHaney said. "Last year, I feel the defense didn't gel together as well as we are this year. We've got some young guys out there. You've got me, J.P. and Ledeker mentoring everyone. I feel like this year is going to be fun and exciting for them."

Ledeker and Wills, who both also play baseball, are excited to be back with the football team.

"It's going great, definitely looking forward to this," Ledeker said. "This is definitely the most fun (sport). It gets physical, gets a little rough in there. I really enjoy it. I'm hoping to have a good season. I can't wait."

Wills echoed Ledeker's sentiments. He added that he's happy to be healthy after missing several games last year with an injury.

"I love it, absolutely love it," Wills said. "It's a great time. Coming back from last year missing the first few games, it kind of took me a second to get back into the swing of things. Now that I'm back, I've been going against Jace a lot, which is helping me get my competition level up and helping me be the best lineman I can be to help the younger kids."

It's been a busy offseason for Sutulovich, who recently committed to play Division I football at Air Force. He's ready to focus on his senior season at Siloam Springs.

"I'm stoked just like the rest of these guys are," Sutulovich said. "I feel incredibly blessed even to be able to have a senior offseason and summer and transitioning into fall camp, coming off of covid. That last senior class we played with didn't get to have that. We've had a great few days of practice. A lot of really young guys are stepping up. We've got great energy and everybody's out there hungry and competing."

Talley, an all-state quarterback as a junior, is more than ready to get the season going.

"I'm super excited for the season to begin," he said. "It feels like it's been forever since we hit the field in pads, so I'm really looking forward to that."

Talley was the first one through the door in the Arvest Community Room, followed by Sutulovich and Lashley, three of the Panthers' bigger players in height and stature, which drew some attention.

Lashley is expected to be one of Talley's top targets, catching the ball at an H-Back/tight end position, even playing out wide some.

"I'm really liking it," Lashley said of his expanded role. "This year has gone by really fast so far. I'm hoping to really enjoy it and take every moment. It's definitely taking a bigger role. I'm catching the ball a lot more and have to make more plays."

The Panthers will practice in the afternoons this week in their last days of fall camp before school starts. Siloam Springs hosts Rogers Heritage for an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game on Aug. 20 at Panther Stadium. The Panthers open the season at Rogers on Aug. 27.

• • •

NWA Democrat-Gazette editor Rusty Turner said the mission of the media day was to shine a spotlight on the success of athletes from across the region.

"The media day for local high school football teams gives us a chance to tell their stories not just with stories, but with videos and still images as well," Turner said. "That should help us reach an even broader audience to give the athletes recognition for their hard work."

Teams in attendance were: Bentonville, Bentonville West, Decatur, Elkins, Farmington, Fayetteville, Gentry, Gravette, Green Forest, Greenland, Springdale Har-Ber, Harrison, Rogers Heritage, Huntsville, Lincoln, Pea Ridge, Rogers, Shiloh Christian, Siloam Springs and Springdale.

A River Valley Media Day was held in Fort Smith on Wednesday.

For more high school coverage, see www.nwaonline.com.