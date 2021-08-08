PC to receive comprehensive plan update

Members of the planning commission will receive a copy of the latest update to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan during the planning commission meeting on Tuesday.

Part of the agreement between the city of Siloam Springs and Freese and Nichols, the consultant company for the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, is to have Freese and Nichols furnish a monthly report to the planning commission updating it on their progress.

This month's report, according to Project Manager Dawn Warrick, focuses on the time period of July 1-31. During the month of July, Freese and Nichols held biweekly staff status meetings on July 7 and July 21, the report states.

There was also a meeting of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee held on July 15, the report states. Details of the meetings were not listed in the report.

Tasks listed on the report include the completion of the project initiation, community snapshot, and guiding principles and goals, the report states.

A community meeting was held on June 29 for the public to discuss what it would like to see in the comprehensive plan, the report states.

Upcoming tasks include an update to the city board of directors and planning commission which will be held on Aug. 17, as well as a third CPAC meeting to be held on the same day as the board and planning commission update, the report states.

Email signups were held through Aug. 1 for additional community meetings. Presently, neither the city nor Freese and Nichols have announced a date for the next comprehensive meeting, the report states.

The planning commission will also hear and vote on the following items:

• Preliminary plat development permit for the 3100 to 3200 block of East Kenwood Street. This item will go before the board of directors on Sept. 7

• Rezoning development permit to rezone the 4100 block of Highway 412 East from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial). This item will go before the city board of directors on Sept. 7.

• Special use development permit for 205 Greenwood Place. This item will go before the city board of directors on Sept. 7.

• Special use development permit for 882 S. Lincoln St. This item will go before the city board of directors on Sept. 21.

• Special use development permit for 400 E. Twin Springs St. Apt 1 and 2. This item will go before the city board of directors on Sept. 7.

• Special use development permit for 111 W. Tahlequah St. This item will go before the city board of directors on Sept. 7.

• Annexation/zoning permit for the 200 block of Airport Road. This item will go before the city board of directors on Sept. 7.